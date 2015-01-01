पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:जंगलपुर में दो कार भिड़ी, एक ही परिवार के 4 घायल, कार में ही फंसे थे सभी

कवर्धा2 घंटे पहले
  • आमने-सामने हुई भिड़ंत, घायलों में एक की हालत नाजुक, बिलासपुर से मंडला जाते समय हुआ हादसा, टक्कर के बाद कार पलटते हुए खेत में जा गिरी, एक घंटे के बाद घायलों तक पहुंची मदद

बिलासपुर से मंडला (मप्र) जा रहे एक ही परिवार के 4 लोग हादसे का शिकार हो गए। पांडातराई थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम जंगलपुर में रविवार रात करीब 1 बजे दो कार के बीच भिड़ंत हो गई। हादसे के बाद 1 साल की मासूम बच्ची समेत 4 लोग दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार में ही फंसे थे। करीब 1 घंटे बाद मदद पहुंची और घायलों को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। घायलों में से एक की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है। बहरहाल चारों को इलाज के लिए रायपुर रेफर कर दिया गया है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक अंकित पिता निर्मल नामदेव (32) मंडला (मप्र) का रहने वाला है। वह अपनी बहन भारती पति संजीत नामदेव (28) और भांजी प्रियांशी (1) को लेने बिलासपुर आया था। रविवार रात को वे मंडला जा रहे थे। पंकज पिता विष्णुप्रसाद नामदेव (42) कार चला रहा था। कुंडा से निकलने के बाद ग्राम जंगलपुर के पास सामने से आ रही कार से जबरदस्त टक्कर हो गई। हादसे में कार पलटते हुए खेत में जा गिरी। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले में नेशनल हाइवे पर सात ब्लैक स्पॉट चिन्हित किए गए हैं। इन स्थानों पर सावधानी के साथ गाड़ी चलाने की आवश्यकता होती है। इधर लापरवाही बरतने से हादसे बढ़ रहे हैं।

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार में ही फंसे सभी घायल लहूलुहान थे
हादसे के बाद दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार में ही सभी घायल फंसे हुए थे। किसी के सिर तो किसी के हाथ- पैर में गंभीर चोट आई थी। खून भी निकल रहा था। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने हादसे की सूचना डॉयल 112 को दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायलों को दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार से बाहर निकाला। बिना देरी के उन्हें जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

घायल भारती की हालत नाजुक, चालक का पैर टूटा
हादसे में घायल भारती नामदेव की हालत नाजुक बताई जा रही है। उसके सिर व दाहिने आंख के पास गंभीर चोटें आई है। वहीं चालक पंकज का पैर टूट गया है। एक साल की मासूम प्रियांशी के दाहिने हाथ व उंगलियों में चोट आई है। पांडातराई टीआई भागवत तिवारी का कहना है कि घायलों काे इलाज के लिए रायपुर रेफर किया है। मामले को विवेचना में लिया है।

जिस गाड़ी से टक्कर हुई उसका चालक फरार
जंगलपुर में नामदेव फैमिली की कार की जिस गाड़ी से टक्कर हुई थी, उस गाड़ी का ड्राइवर फरार ही गया है। पांडातराई पुलिस का कहना है कि घायलों का बयान नहीं हो पाया है। घटना कैसे हुई, जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है। घायलों को तत्काल अस्पताल भेजा गया।

भास्कर तत्काल: जिले में 7 नए ब्लैक स्पॉट चिन्हांकित हादसे रोकने के लिए सुधार कार्य व जागरूक करेंगे
छग में लगातार बढ़ रहे सड़क हादसे को लेकर ब्लैक स्पॉट पर काम शुरू किया जा रहा है। रायपुर समेत राज्य के सभी जिलों में वर्ष 2017, 2018 व 2019 में हुए सड़क हादसों के आधार पर ऐसी जगहों का चिह्नांकन किया गया है, जहां सड़क हादसे ज्यादा हुए हैं। कबीरधाम जिले में रायपुर- जबलपुर नेशनल हाइवे पर 7 नए ब्लैक स्पॉट चिह्नांकित किए गए हैं। इन ब्लैक स्पॉट में कमियों को सुधार करने कार्य कराए जाएंगे। ताकि हादसों को रोका जा सके। सड़क सुरक्षा के लिए बनी लीड एजेंसी के अध्यक्ष और एआईजी ट्रैफिक संजय शर्मा ने हादसों के प्वाइंट के आधा किमी क्षेत्र को डेंजर जोन बनाया है। लगातार और बार- बार सड़क हादसों वाली जगहों को ब्लैक स्पॉट में शामिल किया है। इन स्पॉट में सड़क हादसों की वजहों को दूर कर उन्हें सुरक्षित बनाने की कोशिश की जा रही है। बता दें कि कबीरधाम जिले में वर्ष 2019 में कुल 314 सड़क हादसे हुए हैं। इनमें 119 लोगों की मौत हुई है, वहीं 367 लोग घायल हुए हैं। लगातार जागरूकता सप्ताह चलाने के बाद भी ऐसी स्थिति है।

