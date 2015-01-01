पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनमानी:ग्रामीणों ने किया हुक्का-पानी बंद, 6 माह बाद भी पुलिस और प्रशासन मौन

नवागढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्राम भैसामुड़ा का मामला, न्याय के लिए भटक रहा है पीड़ित परिवार

नवागढ़ थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम भैसामुड़ा के एक परिवार का बीते 6 माह से गांव वालों ने हुक्का-पानी बंद कर दिया गया है। परिवार को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा। इसके बाद भी पुलिस प्रशासन खामोश है। पीड़ित परिवार इंसाफ के लिए थाना व कोर्ट का चक्कर काट रहा है, लेकिन अभी तक पीड़ित को मदद नहीं मिली है।
पीड़ित परिवार के मुखिया देवप्रसाद जोशी ने बताया कि 8 साल पहले उसने गांव के ही एक व्यक्ति से 58 डिसमिल जमीन खरीदी की थी, इसके बाद पीड़ित परिवार ने एक साल पहले ही उक्त जमीन का सीमांकन कराकर खेती शुरू की। यह बात गांव वालों को रास नहीं आई और उसके जमीन को श्मशान बताकर जमीन छोड़ने का दबाव बनाने लगे, लेकिन पीड़ित परिवार ने खरीदी जमीन छोड़ने से इंकार किया तो गांव के भोला, रामकुमार, दिलीप, भारती सहित समाज के लोगों ने मिलकर परिवार पर हुक्का-पानी बंद किए जाने का फरमान जारी कर दिया, जिसके कारण पीड़ित परिवार को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा।
पीड़ित से गांव के लोग बात किए तो 5 हजार अर्थदंड: पीड़ित परिवार के ऊपर कुछ ऐसे-ऐसे प्रतिबंध लगाए गए है कि उन्हें हर रोज परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। गांव और समाज से बातचीत करना बंद करवा दिए है। इसके अलावा उनके कामकाज, गांव के किराना दुकान में सामान लेना, रोजगार गांरटी में नहीं जाना इसके साथ पौनी पसारी के काम पर भी रोक लगा दिया है। पीड़ित के अनुसार अगर गांव के किसी व्यक्ति ने पीड़ित परिवार की सहायता करने की कोशिश की या फिर किसी तरह से बातचीत किया तो उन्हें समाज के लोगों को 5 हजार का जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। अगर वह जुर्माना नहीं देता है तो उनका भी हुक्का-पानी बंद कर दिए जाने का फरमान जारी कर दिया जाता है।
पीड़ित परिवार ने इन 6 माह से न्याय के लिए प्रशासन से गुहार लगाई है। लेकिन कहीं भी न्याय मिलने की आस नहीं दिख रहा। पीड़ित देवप्रसाद जोशी ने बताया उन्होंने थाना प्रभारी से लेकर, मुख्यमंत्री जिला कलेक्टर सहित एसपी से भी न्याय की मांग की। लेकिन किसी ने अभी तक पीड़ित परिवार की सुध नहीं ली। जमीन को छोड़ने की धमकी देते रहते हैं।

जिम्मेदारों को मालूम नहीं
मामले को लेकर जनपद पंचायत सीईओ नरपत लाल साहू ने जानकारी नहीं होने की बात कही है। वहीं ग्राम भैंसामुड़ा सरपंच भूखन लाल नेताम ने अपने ही आश्रित ग्राम नवलपुर के इस मामले की जानकारी नहीं होने की बात कही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें