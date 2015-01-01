पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिलास्तरीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:फाइनल में भुरसीडोंगरी को हरा धनोरा ने ट्रॉफी पर कब्जा किया

केशकाल/विश्रामपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • विश्रामपुरी के पेंड्रावन में किया गया आयोजन

विश्रामपुरी के पेंड्रावन और केशकाल के गुडरीपारा में जिलास्तरीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मैच रविवार को खेला गया। जिसमें धनोरा और भगत इलेवन गुट्‌टाडीही की टीम ने अपने-अपने मैच जीतकर प्रतियोगिता अपने नाम की। पेन्ड्रावन के फाइनल मैच धनोरा और भुरसीडोंगरी धमतरी के बीच खेला गया। 6 ओवर के मैच में धनोरा ने पहले बैटिंग करते हुए 75 रन बनाए। लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी भुरसीडोंगरी की टीम 26 रन बनाकर आल आउट हो गई गई। धनोरा की टीम ने फाइनल मैच जीतकर प्रतियोगिता अपने नाम की। विजयी टीम को 10000 रुपए नगद के साथ मेडल और उपविजेता टीम को 5000 नगद और मैडल दिया गया।

भगत इलेवन ने डोहलापारा को 14 रनों से हराया

गुडरीपारा केशकाल में आयोजित क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मैच भगत इलेवन गुट्टाडीही और डोहलापारा के बीच खेला गया। भगत इलेवन गुट्टाडीही की टीम के खिलाड़ियों ने पहले बैटिंग करते हुए शानदार पारी खेली और 6 ओवर में 80 रन बनाए। उसके बाद लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी डोहलापारा की टीम 66 रन ही बना सकी। इसी के साथ भगत इलेवन की टीम ने प्रतियोगिता अपने नाम कर ली। विजेता टीम को 5500 रुपए नगद और मैडल दिया गया वहीं उपविजेता डोहलापारा की टीम को 3500 नगद और मैडल अतिथियों के द्वारा दिया गया। मुख्य अतिथि अमीन मेमन ने दोनों टीमों के खिलाड़ियों को बधाई देते उपविजेता टीमों को अपनी हार से सीखने की बात कही और आने वाले समय में कड़ी मेहनत करने का जोश भरा और खेल भावना दिखाने अनुशासन में खेलने के लिए सभी खिलाड़ियों को बधाई दी । साथ में एनएसयूआई के जिला अध्यक्ष पिताम्बर नाग ने पेन्ड्रावन विश्रामपुरी और गुडरीपारा केशकाल के आयोजन समिति के सदस्य एवं ग्राम के सरपंचों को सफल आयोजन के लिए बधाई दी।

