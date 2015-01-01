पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रकृति का नजारा:ट्रैकिंग करनी है तो आइये बीजकुडूम, यहां खूबसूरत गुफा व जलप्रपात भी

केशकाल
  • केशकाल की होनहेड़ ग्राम पंचायत के आश्रित ग्राम ऊपर मुरवेंड में है बीजकुडूम जलप्रपात और गुफा

कोंडागांव जिले के होनहेड़ ग्राम पंचायत के आश्रित ग्राम पंचायत ऊपर मुरवेंड में स्थित बीजकुडूम जलप्रपात और गुफा है। जिसे देखने के लिए इन दिनों लोग बड़ी संख्या में यहां पर पहुंच रहे हैं। ज्ञात हो कि एनएच-30 राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर केशकाल से 10 किलोमीटर पूर्व दिशा में लगभग 3.5 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित ग्राम ऊपर मुरवेंड है। यहां से 5 किमी की दूरी तय करने के बाद बीजकुडूम जलप्रपात है जो लगभग 70 फीट ऊंचा है। जलप्रपात के ऊपर की ओर लगभग 300 मीटर जाने पर एक चट्टान (टीले) के शिखर पर जलप्रपात के विपरीत दिशा की ओर एक गुफा प्राप्त हुआ है। इस गुफा को शैल आश्रय कहा जाना उचित होगा। इस गुफा के समीप आदिमानव कालीन शैलचित्र प्राप्त होते हैं। स्थानीय ग्रामीण उक्त गुफा को भी जलप्रपात की तरह ही बीजकूडूम गुफा के नाम से बुलाते है। इस गुफा में अंधकारमय कक्ष और हल्की रोशनी वाले कक्ष हैं। गुफा ग्रेनाइट चट्टानों पर प्राकृतिक क्षरण से निर्मित हुई है। इसके अलावा कई स्थान नमी वाले और कई स्थान शुष्क हैं। इस स्थान की खोज करने में भू-विज्ञान विशेषज्ञ जितेंद्र नक्का, भास्कर संवाददाता राजा गोयल के साथ ही मुरवेंड के पंच शम्भू कोरेटी व उनके समूह का योगदान रहा।

250 फीट है गुफा की लंबाई
गुफा में आने-जाने के लिए अलग-अलग रास्ते हैं। प्रवेश द्वार से निकासी द्वार की दूरी करीब 250 फीट की होगी। निकासी द्वार की चट्टानों के ऊपर से प्रवेश द्वार तक पहुंचना काफी सरल है। गुफा के अंदर का तापमान लगभग 27 डिग्री के आसपास बना रहता है। गुफा को देखने अलग-अलग तरीके अपनाने पड़ते हैं। कुछ स्थानों पर खड़े होकर तो वहीं कुछ में बैठकर देख सकते हैं।

हातापथरा की चोटी भी बढ़ा रही आकर्षण
गुफा के प्रवेश द्वार से लगभग 200 फीट बांई ओर जाने पर एक चोटी प्राप्त होती है, जिसे स्थानीय भाषा में हातापथरा के नाम से बुलाया जाता है। इस स्थान को शैलचित्र के निरीक्षण के लिए जाना जाता है। चोटी के मुहाने पर दो अलग- अलग प्रकार के शैलचित्र देखे जा सकते है। कहीं पर दो इंसान आपस में खड़े हुए एवं कहीं पर कोई चार उंगलियों वाप्रकृति का नजारा }केशकाल की होनहेड़ ग्राम पंचायत के आश्रित ग्राम ऊपर मुरवेंड में है बीजकुडूम जलप्रपात और गुफाली पक्षीनुमा आकृति ग्रेनाइट की चट्टानों पर दिखाई देती है। चोटी के अंदर का भाग खोखला है।

