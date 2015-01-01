पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिलेगी राहत:गम्हरी में खुला लैंपस, विधायक ने किया उद्घाटन

केशकाल/विश्रामपुरीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीण सालों कर रहे थे लैंपस खोलने की मांग, 20 किमी के सफर से किसानों को मिलेगी मु्क्ति

बड़ेराजपुर ब्लॉक के ग्राम गम्हरी को आदिम जाति सेवा सहकारी समिति मर्यादित लैंपस शाखा की सौगात मिली। विधायक संतराम नेताम ने लैंपस शाखा का उद्घाटन किया। इसके अलावा विधायक ने यहां बाजार स्थल का भी उद्घाटन किया। लंबे समय से गम्हरी एवं आसपास के कई पंचायतों से जुड़े ग्रामीण किसान ग्राम गम्हरी में लैंपस शाखा खोलने की मांग कर रहे थे। किसानों को 20 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करके बड़ेराजपुर जाना पड़ता था। विधायक ने कहा कि वे स्वयं एक किसान परिवार से हैं जिससे वे किसानों की समस्या को अच्छी तरह समझते हैं। उनकी सरकार किसानों का एक-एक दाना धान खरीदेगी। धान खरीदी में किसानों को किसी प्रकार की तकलीफ न हो इसके लिए यहां सहकारी समिति की शाखा खोली जा रही है। उन्होंने किसानों को सचेत करते हुए कहा कि विपक्षी दल के लोगों के चक्कर में न आएं ये लोग किसानों को भड़काने का कार्य करते हैं। जब भाजपा की सरकार थी तो किसानों की व्यथा नहीं सुनी जा रही थी। आदिवासी नेता एवं ग्राम गम्हरी के पूर्व सरपंच दानीराम मरकाम ने विधायक का आभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि क्षेत्र में लैंपस की शाखा खुलने से अनेक किसानों को इसका लाभ मिलेगा। जनपद उपाध्यक्ष श्यामा साहू ने कहा कि विधायक की सक्रियता के चलते ही गांव को लैंपस की सौगात मिली है। कार्यक्रम संचालन मोतीलाल राठौर ने किया। इस अवसर पर जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष भगवती पटेल, जिला पंचायत सदस्य तिहारीन मरकाम, संतोषी नेताम एवं क्षेत्र के कई सरपंच एवं जनप्रतिनिधिगण मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें