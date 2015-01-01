पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यशाला:पक्षियों को बचाने चिड़िया मितानों को दिलाई शपथ

केशकाल/विश्रामपुरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्रामपुरी के मांझीनगढ़ खल्लारी में वनक्षेत्रों में चिड़ियों को पहचानने का दिया गया प्रशिक्षण

केशकाल वनमंडल के तहत विश्रामपुरी के मांझीनगढ़ खल्लारी में चिड़िया मितानों के लिए एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। चिड़िया मितानों को रवि नायडू एवं संजय टंडन की अगुवाई में वनक्षेत्रों में चिड़िया देख कर उनकी पहचान करना सिखाया गया। कार्यशाला में केशकाल वनमंडल के अलग-अलग रेंज से आए चिड़िया मितान उपस्थित थे। कार्यक्रम के समापन पर चिड़िया मितानों ने चिड़िया और जंगल को बचाने की शपथ भी लेते हुए लोगों को जागरूक करने की बात कही। चिड़िया मितान के तहत छोटे बच्चों का ऐसा समूह तैयार किया गया है, जो पहले चिड़ियों का शिकार गूलेल से किया करते थे। इन्हीं बच्चों को चिड़ियों को बचाने के लिए प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। चूंकि भारत में 1270 चिड़ियों की प्रजातियां पायी जाती हैं, उनमें से 300 से अधिक चिड़ियों की प्रजातियां छत्तीसगढ़ में मिलती हैं। इनकी संख्या धीरे-धीरे कम होती जा रही है और बहुत सी प्रजाति विलुप्ति के कगार पर आ पहुंची है। इन्हें बचाने का प्रयास करते हुए वन मण्डल केशकाल ने चिड़िया मितान के नाम से किशोर बालकों के समूह का गठन किया है।

सांपों के बारे में भी दी गई जानकारी
कार्यक्रम में चिड़िया मितानों को चिड़ियों की विशेषताएं, उनकी पर्यावरणीय भूमिका के संबंध में विस्तारपूर्वक बताया गया। साथ ही मांझीनगढ़ के मारी क्षेत्र में पाए जाने वाली चिड़ियों को दूरबीन और कैमरा द्वारा पहचानने का प्रशिक्षण भी दिया गया। इस क्रम में गुरु घासीदास केन्द्रीय विश्वविद्यालय बिलासपुर से आए इंटर्नस अतुल व निर्मल द्वारा छत्तीसगढ़ में पाए जाने वाले सांपों के बारे में सचित्र जानकारी भी दी गई। साथ ही विषैले और विषहीन सर्पों एवं सर्प दंश से उपचार के बारे में विस्तार से समझाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें