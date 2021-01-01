पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:आप जिस भी धर्म से हों, नशामुक्ति को अपनाएंं: आचार्य महाश्रमण

केशकाल3 घंटे पहले
  • सर्व समाज ने अहिंसा यात्रा के प्रणेता तेरापंथ धर्म संघ के 11वें अधिशास्ता आचार्यश्री महाश्रमणजी का स्वागत किया

जिस जगत में हम जी रहे हैं वह जीवात्मक और अजीवात्मक है। जीवात्मक अर्थात जिसमें जीव हो, चैतन्य हो और जानने की प्रवृत्ति हो वहीं अजीवात्मक का मतलब जिसमें जीव नहीं हो। जीव से जीवन, जीवन से धर्म और धर्म से मनुष्य को मनुष्यता का बोध होता है तथा मनुष्य को सद्गति की प्राप्ति होती है। यह विचार तेरापंथ धर्मसंघ के 11वें आचार्य महाश्रमण ने मंगलवार को प्रवचन के दौरान व्यक्त किए। उन्होंने कहा कि मनुष्य का कर्म ही उसे महान बनाता है। जैसा कर्म करोगे वैसा फल पाओगे। प्राणियों में जन्म एवं मरण तो श्रृष्टि का शाश्वत नियम है, यह क्रिया अनवरत चलती रहेगी पर मौत के उपरांत चार गति नरक, नियंत्रक, मनुष्य एवं देवगति उनके जीवन में कर्म के अनुरूप मिलता है। ये प्रक्रियाएं अनवरत चलती रहती हैं। जरूरत है जीवन में अच्छे कर्म को अपनाने की जिससे मनुष्य का जीवन चक्र उनके अनुरूप चलता रहे। आचार्य का सानिध्य प्राप्त करने विधायक संतराम नेताम भी पहुंचे थे। विधायक ने कहा कि केशकाल की यह ऐतिहासिक धरती आचार्य के आगमन से धन्य-धन्य है। आपने जो अहिंसा का धर्म ध्वज उठाया है। जैन श्वेतांबर 13 पंथ समाज के संरक्षक कानमल जैन ने कहा कि हम भाग्यशाली हैं कि आचार्य महाश्रमणजी ने केशकाल में 2 दिन तक रुकने का समय दिया है।

2014 से महाश्रमण कर रहे हैं अहिंसा यात्रा
आचार्य महाश्रमण के शिष्य कुमार श्रमण मुनिजी ने बताया कि देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के लाल किले से वर्ष 2014 से अहिंसा यात्रा शुरू किए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आचार्य महाश्रमण ने न केवल भारत, नेपाल, भूटान आदि देशों में भी मानवता के उत्थान का कार्य किया है। बल्कि आचार्य देश के राष्ट्रपति भवन से लेकर गांव की झोपड़ी तक शांति का संदेश देने का कार्य कर रहे हैं। आचार्य ने भारत, नेपाल एवं भूटान की पदयात्रा कर लोगों को सदाचार की राह पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित किया है। इस अहिंसा यात्रा से प्रभावित होकर अब तक 1 करोड़ से अधिक लोगों ने नशामुक्ति अभियान में शामिल होने का संकल्प लिया है।

शाम 5 बजे मुरवेंड के लिए रवाना हुए
आचार्य महाश्रमण मंगलवार की शाम 5 बजे केशकाल से विहार होकर अहिंसा यात्रा का आगे पड़ाव ग्राम खाले मुरवेंड के लिए रवाना हुए। यहां पहुंचने से पहले केशकाल घाट के नजदीक स्थित गिरीदीप स्कूल में रात्रि विश्राम करेंगे। कल सुबह खाले मुरवेंड की ओर प्रस्थान करेंगे जहां 2 दिवसीय ठहराव हाई स्कूल खाले मुरवेंड में किया गया है। 4 तारीख की सुबह कांकेर के लिए प्रस्थान करेंगे।

