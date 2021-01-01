पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बीएमओ बोले-कार्रवाई के कुछ दिन बाद ही दुकान खोल लेते हैं झोलाछाप डॉक्टर

खरोरा3 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीण हुए गुस्सा, कहा-खानापूर्ति वाली नहीं कठोर कार्रवाई करें ताकि फिर से दुकान खोलने के पहले हजार बार सोचना पड़े, खरोरा से लगे आरंग क्षेत्र में धड़ल्ले से चल रहा धंधा

खरोरा में कार्रवाई के 15 दिन बाद फिर से झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों ने अपनी दुकानें खोल ली हैं। खरोरा का कुछ हिस्सा आरंग से भी लगा है जहां झोलाछाप डॉक्टर ज्यादा सक्रिय हैं। मामले में बीएमओ आरंग केसी रॉय ने झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग किए जाने पर कहा कि कार्रवाई करने के 15 दिन बाद फिर से क्लीनिक खोल लेते हैं जिससे ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश का माहौल है। जनपद सदस्य शेखर यादव एवं ग्रामीण नीरज साहू, योगेश यादव, लक्ष्मण वर्मा, संजय दास मानिकपुरी, विनोद वर्मा, दीपक वर्मा व अन्य ने कहा कि खानापूर्ति वाली कार्रवाई न करके कठोर कार्रवाई करें ताकि फिर से क्लीनिक खोलने के पहले ऐसे लोगों को हजार बार सोचना पड़े। ग्रामीणों ने यह भी सवाल उठाया कि क्या शिकायत करने के बाद ही झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी? खरोरा व आरंग क्षेत्र के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों कनकी, कोसरंगी, घीवरा, बाना, सहित दर्जनों गांव ऐसे हैं जहां सरकारी स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं नाममात्र के उपलब्ध हैं। वहीं प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में सुविधाएं भी नहीं हैं। इसका फायदा सीधे तौर पर झोलाछाप डॉक्टर उठा रहे हैं। इधर खरोरा व आरंग क्षेत्र के गांव-गांव में झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों की भरमार है। चाय की गुमटियों जैसी दुकानाें में झोलाछाप डॉक्टर मरीजों का इलाज कर रहे हैं। मरीज चाहे उल्टी, दस्त, खांसी, बुखार से पीड़ित हों या फिर अन्य कोई बीमारी से, सभी बीमारियों का इलाज यह झोलाछाप डॉक्टर करने को तैयार हो जाते हैं। खास बात यह है कि अधिकतर झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों की उम्र 15 से 25 साल के बीच है। मरीज की हालत बिगड़ती है तो उसे आनन फानन में रायपुर मेकाहारा भेज दिया जाता है।

जिस झोलाछाप पर कार्रवाई हुई थी उसने फिर खोल ली दुकान
बीते दिनों खरोरा क्षेत्र में रेस्ट हाउस के पास संचालित एक डेंटल क्लीनिक की कुछ पीड़ित मरीजों ने मामले की लिखित शिकायत सीएमएचओ रायपुर से की थी। सीएमएचओ के निर्देश पर बीएमओ आशीष सिन्हा ने टीम के साथ दबिश देकर छापामार कार्रवाई की थी व झोलाछाप डॉक्टर द्वारा संचालित जय गुरुदेव डेंटल क्लीनिक को सील कर दिया था। क्लीनिक के संचालक विजय आदित्य मांगने पर भी डिग्री नहीं दिखा सके थे। कार्रवाई के कुछ हफ्तों के बाद ही फिर से उक्त व्यक्ति द्वारा क्लीनिक का संचालन शुरू कर दिया गया है। बीएम ओ तिल्दा आशीष सिन्हा ने कहा कि नियम का उल्लंघन करने वाले व्यक्ति पर कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बिना लाइसेंस के दवाओं का भंडारण भी करते हैं
झोलाछाप चिकित्सकों द्वारा बिना पंजीयन के एलोपैथी चिकित्सा व्यवसाय ही नहीं किया जा रहा है बल्कि बिना ड्रग लाइसेंस के दवाओं का भंडारण व विक्रय भी अवैध रूप से किया जा रहा है। दुकानों के भीतर कार्टून में दवाओं का अवैध तरीके से भंडारण रहता है। खरोरा अनुभाग में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा कई सालों से अवैध रूप से चिकित्सा व्यवसाय कर रहे लोगों के खिलाफ किसी तरह की कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। गर्मी व तपन बढ़ने के कारण इन दिनों उल्टी, दस्त, बुखार जैसी बीमारियां ज्यादा पनप रही हैं। झोलाछाप इन मर्जों का इलाज ग्लूकोज की बोतलें लगाने से शुरू करते हैं। एक बोतल चढ़ाने के लिए इनकी फीस 100 से 200 रुपए तक होती है।
सरकारी अस्पतालों में नहीं रहते डॉक्टर: खरोरा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र हमेशा से विवादों में रहा है लेकिन स्टॉफ की माकूल व्यवस्था अब तक नहीं की गई है। अस्पताल में शाम 6 बजे के बाद कोई चिकित्सक नहीं रहता जिससे मजबूरन मरीजों को झोलाछाप डॉक्टरों से इलाज कराना पड़ता है।

