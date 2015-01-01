पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:खरोरा में लगेगी छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की मूर्ति

खरोरा
  • राहुल छत्तीसगढ़िया क्रांति सेना खरोरा परिक्षेत्र के अध्यक्ष, गजेंद्ररथ संयोजक बने

छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में छत्तीसगढ़, छत्तीसगढ़ी और छत्तीसगढ़ियों के अधिकार, सांस्कृतिक धरोहरको बचाने छत्तीसगढ़िया क्रांति सेना के खरोरा इकाई का गठन किया गया। नगर के नया बसस्टैंड बाजार चौक सांई मंदिर में आयोजित बैठक में प्रदेश संयोजक गिरधर साहू, अनिल वर्मा, प्रदेश महामंत्री (युवा) शिवेंद्र वर्मा ने खरोरा इकाई के लगभग 45 गांव से आए 150 लोगों को प्रादेशिक परंपराओं की रक्षा का संकल्प दिलाया। कार्यक्रम में खरोरा इकाई अंतर्गत नगर खरोरा के प्रवेश द्वार गार्डन चौक पर छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की मूर्ति स्थापित करने की घोषणा प्रदेश संयोजक गिरधर साहू ने की। उन्होंने युवाओं को छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की सेवा और अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए संगठित होकर काम करने कहा। 70 गांवों से पहुंचे युवाओं ने कार्यक्रम में छत्तीसगढ़िया क्रांतिसेना की प्राथमिक सदस्यता ली। छत्तीसगढ़िया क्रांतिसेना सुप्रीमो अमित बघेल के निर्देश पर खरोरा इकाई के लिए काम कर रहे युवाओं को जिम्मेदारियां सौंपी गई। खरोरा परिक्षेत्र छत्तीसगढ़िया क्रांतिसेना के अध्यक्ष राहुल देव वर्मा, उपाध्यक्ष प्रियंकर सेन, सचिव अशोक वर्मा, महामंत्री रामशरण साहू, सह सचिव नीलकंठ नायक, संयोजक गजेंद्ररथ वर्मा को बनाए गए।

