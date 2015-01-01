पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:सीएम आज इंदिरा मोहरेंगा नेचर सफारी जनता को समर्पित करेंगे

खरोराएक दिन पहले
  •
  • इंदिरा गांधी के नाम पर रखा सफारी का नाम

देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर गुरुवार को खरोरा के पास इंदिरा प्रियदर्शनी नेचर सफारी मोहरेंगा का वर्चुअल उद्घाटन गुरुवार को सीएम भूपेश बघेल करेंगे। इसके बाद यहां लोग प्रकृति का आनंद ले सकेंगे। यह नेचर सफारी 1600 एकड़ में फैली है। मोहरेंगा वन परिसर में 2011 की अवधि में लगभग 40 से 50 चीतलों को भ्रमण करते देखा गया था, जो अब वर्तमान में करीब 200 से 250 तक हो गए हैं। इसके अलावा यहां जंगली सूंअर, लकड़बग्घा, खरगोश, नेवला, सांप, अजगर जैसे वन्य प्राणी भी हैं। इस क्षेत्र को एक पर्यावरण एवं वन्य प्राणी चेतना केंद्र के रूप में विकसित किया जा रहा है, जो वन विभाग की अच्छी पहल है। राजधानी रायपुर के समीप जनमानस को एक प्राकृतिक पर्यटन केंद्र उपलब्ध कराने के साथ ही वन्य प्राणियों का संरक्षण करना मुख्य उद्देश्य है। मोहरेंगा वन परिसर रायपुर से 45 किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित है, जो रायपुर वन मंडल के अंतर्गत एकमात्र प्राकृतिक वन संपदा है। इसके संरक्षण संवर्धन के लिए वर्तमान में मोहरेंगा वन परिसर की परिसीमा में पत्थर की दीवारयुक्त लगभग 10 फीट ऊंचाई तक आयरन एंगल चैनलिंक का कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है। बायोडायवर्सिटी कार्य तथा अन्य वानिकी कार्यों को चिन्हित करने उचित बजट उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। शाम के समय पक्षियों की चहचहाहट से लोग मोहित होंगे। पर्यटकों की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से जिप्सी की भी व्यवस्था रहेगी।

यहां 50 प्रजातियों के पक्षी
40 से 50 प्रजातियों के पक्षी इस वन परिसर में हैं। इस जंगल में जानवरों के लिए अलग-अलग 5 तालाब हैं। चारों ओर रास्ता भी है, जिससे पूरा जंगल आसानी से घूमा जा सकता है।
यहां छत्तीसगढ़ी व्यंजन भी मिलेंगे आने वाले दिनों में
डिप्टी रेंजर दीपक तिवारी ने बताया आगामी दिनों में यहां कैंटीन में छत्तीसगढ़ी व्यंजन फरा, चीला, मोटा रोटी आदि मिलेगी ताकि यहां परिवार के साथ घूमने आने वालों को भोजन के लिए कोई परेशानी न हो। यह स्थान परिवार के साथ घूमने के लिए अच्छी जगह साबित होगी।

