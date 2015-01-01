पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:चूना पत्थर खदान की गुपचुप जनसुनवाई, नाराज विधायक अनिता शर्मा ने कलेक्टर को लिखा पत्र

खरोराएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पथराडीह में माइनिंग से फसलों को पहुंचेगा नुकसान, सरपंच सहित जनप्रतिनिधियों तक को खबर नहीं दी गई

ग्राम भरवाडीहकला में बुधवार को पथराडीह में प्रस्तावित लाइम स्टोन माइनिंग ब्लॉक (चूना पत्थर) के लिए पर्यावरण विभाग द्वारा जनसुनवाई आयोजित की गई, जिसकी जानकारी गांव के चंद लोगों को छोड़ सिर्फ अधिकारियों को थी। सवाल उठ रहे हैं कि इतनी बड़ी माइनिंग स्थापित होनी है तो लोगों को जानकारी क्यों नही दी गई? प्रस्तावित लाइम स्टोन माइनिंग ब्लॉक में ट्रांसपोर्टिंग पर सैकड़ों की संख्या में प्रतिदिन भारी वाहनों के कई फेरे लगने से सड़कों का हाल बेहाल एवं प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना भी तय है। गांववासियों ने विरोध प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि अगर माइनिंग स्थापित होती है तो उनका जीना दूभर हो जाएगा व फसल नष्ट होगी जिसके बाद यहां से पलायन करने के अलावा कोई और रास्ता नहीं बचेगा।पथराकुंडी नहरडीह का आश्रित गांव है, उसके बाद भी जनसुनवाई भरवाडीह कला में करना सवालिया निशान खड़ा करता है। पथराकुंडी की आबादी मात्र 500 है, रोजगार के लिए लोग खेती-किसानी और ज्यादातर पशु पालन करते हैं। अगर माइनिंग स्थपित की जाती है तो लोगों की फसलों का बहुत नुकसान होगा व पशु चराने के लिए भी जगह नहीं बचेगी।

सरपंच भी अनजान थे फिर से हो जनसुनवाई
नहरडीह सरपंच विजय साहू ने कहा कि उन्हें माइनिंग स्थापित करने के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं थी, बस उन्हें यह बताया गया कि बुधवार को जनसुनवाई है। उन्हें तो यह भी नहीं पता था कि जनसुनवाई क्यों आयोजित की गई है। उन्होंने कहा वह इस जनसुनवाई को नहीं मानते, उन्होंने फिर से जनसुनवाई कराने की मांग की।

मुझे भी जनसुनवाई की जानकारी नहीं : विधायक अनिता शर्मा

विधायक अनिता योगेंद्र शर्मा ने भी माइनिंग के साथ जनसुनवाई का विरोध किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि उन्हें जनसुनवाई की जानकारी ही नहीं थी जिसके लिए उन्होंने कलेक्टर को पत्र भी लिखा है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे किसानों व ग्रामीणों के साथ अन्याय नहीं होने देंगी। कंपनी को पहले अपनी प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट व सारी जानकारियां देनी होंगी, उसके बाद जनहित में जो निर्णय होगा वह लिया जाएगा अन्यथा व कंपनी का पुरजोर विरोध होगा।

नेचर सफारी को बड़ा खतरा, सीएम आज करने वाले हैं उदघाटन
राजधानी रायपुर से मात्र 40 किलोमीटर से दूर खरोरा से लगी नेचर सफारी लगभग 1600 एकड़ में फैली है। प्रकृति की मनोहर छटा बिखेरती यह नेचर सफारी में बडी संख्या में हिरन, खरगोश, जंगली सुंअर, अजगर एवं कई प्रकार के पक्षियों की प्रजातियों से भरी है,जिसका उद्घाटन गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री करेंगे। अब नेचर सफारी खुलने के पहले ही क्षेत्र में प्रस्तावित लाइम स्टोन ब्लॉक इसकी खूबसूरती में एक बड़ा खतरा साबित हो रहा है।

क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी ही दे पाएंगे जानकारी: सावंत
ग्राम के दुकालूराम, गजानंद ध्रुव, हेमसिंग ध्रुव, पोषण गिरी, उर्मिला वर्मा, शत्रुहन निषाद, गुहराम साहू समेत अन्य ग्रामीणों ने कंपनी का विरोध किया है। इस मामले में बात करने अपर कलेक्टर डीसी साहू को फोन किया गया, लेकिन उनका फोन बंद था। वहीं पर्यावरण संरक्षण मंडल के पीआरओ एपी सावंत ने कहा इस संदर्भ में जानकारी क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी ही देंगे।

