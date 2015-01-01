पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:खरोरा अस्पताल में डॉक्टर ही नहीं रहते, चारों ओर फैली गंदगी

खरोरा12 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बोले- 7 दिन में बदलेंगे हालात

सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खराेरा हमेशा से विवादों से घिरा रहा है। यहां प्रभारी बदले, लेकिन अस्पताल की व्यवस्था नहीं बदली। यहां समय पर डॉक्टर नहीं रहते। वहीं अस्पताल के चारों ओर खून से सना कपड़ा, एक्सपायरी दवाइयां व अन्य लेब के वेस्ट मटेरियल पड़ा हुआ है। इससे लाेगाें में संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा हमेशा बना रहता है। अस्पताल में कुल 4 एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर हैं। इसके अलावा एक आरएमए, 1 आयुष मेडिकल ऑफिसर व 1 डेंटिस्ट की पोस्टिंग है, जबकि 4 एमबीबीएस डॉक्टर में से 1 डॉक्टर की ड्यूटी रायपुर में लगी है। इसके अलावा डेंटिस्ट की भी ड्यूटी रायपुर में लगी है। बाकी बचे डॉक्टर अपनी ड्यूटी ठीक से नहीं कर रहे। मरीजाें को डाॅक्टराें के अभाव में प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल जाना पड़ रहा है। चिकित्सक न समय से पहुंचते हैं न समय से जाते हैं। शाम 4.30 बजे के बाद अस्पताल में कोई भी डाॅक्टर नहीं रहते। थाना प्रभारी नितेश सिंह ठाकुर ने भी बताया कि एमएनसी व पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जब खरोरा सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र जाते हैं ताे डाॅक्टर नहीं रहते। मजबूरन तिल्दा ले जाना पड़ता है।

अस्पताल की स्थिति जल्द सुधारेंगे :विधायक अनिता
विधायक अनिता योगेंद्र शर्मा ने आश्वस्त किया कि जल्द अस्पताल की स्थिति में सुधार आएगा। इसके लिए वह स्वास्थ्य विभाग से संपर्क में हैं। वहीं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री टीएस सिंहदेव ने आश्वासन दिया है कि एक हफ्ते के अंदर अस्पताल के हालात बदलेंगे। किसी प्रकार की कोताही नहीं बरती जाएगी।

