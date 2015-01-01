पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:खरोरा को पूर्ण तहसील का दर्जा, 24 किलोमीटर दूर तिल्दा और रायपुर की दौड़ बचेगी

खरोराएक दिन पहले
  • दीपावली से ठीक पहले खरोरा को तहसील बनाने से लोगों में खुशी की लहर, व्यापारियों, किसानों, कर्मचारियों सहित सभी को मिलेगा सीधा लाभ

राजपत्र में प्रकाशित होने के बाद विधिवत रूप से उपतहसील का उन्नयन कर खरोरा मंगलवार को तहसील बन गया। बुधवार को सीएम भूपेश बघेल इसकी विधिवत घोषणा करेंगे। इस तरह खरोरा क्षेत्र के 70 गांवों की बहुप्रतीक्षित मांग दीपावली से ठीक पहले पूरी हो गई। इसे लोग दीपावली का तोहफा मान रहे हैं। 70 गांवों के लोगों की बहुप्रतीक्षित मांग थी कि खरोरा उप तहसील का उन्नयन कर उसे तहसील का दर्जा प्रदान किया जाए। प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने विधायक अनीता योगेंद्र शर्मा व खनिज विकास निगम अध्यक्ष के गिरीश देवांगन ने किसानों , व्यापारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों की मांग पर विचार करते हुए इसे वादे के मुताबिक पूरा कर दिया।

80 हजार लोग लंबे समय से कर रहे थे मांग
खरोरा के तहसील बनने से 27 हलकों के 70 गांवों के करीब 80 हजार लोगों के सरकारी कामकाज अब स्थानीय स्तर पर हो सकेंगे। लोगों को आवश्यक कार्यों के लिए 24 किलोमीटर दूर स्थित तिल्दा व 40 किलोमीटर दूर रायपुर पर निर्भर नहीं रहना पड़ेगा, चाहे किसी को जमीन खरीदना हो या बेचना हो, या किसी प्रकार की नोटरी करवाना हो, उसके लिए लोग तिल्दा या रायपुर जाते थे। खरोरा तहसील के अंदर आने वाले गांवों में प्रतिदिन लगभग 4 से 5 रजिस्ट्रियां होती हैं जो अब यहीं हो सकेंगी।

सभी वर्गों को मिलेगा कुछ न कुछ फायदा, सीएम का आभार जताया
खरोरा आसपास के क्षेत्र का सबसे बड़ा व्यापारिक हब माना जाता है। आसपास के 80 गांवों के लोग यहां व्यापार करने आते हैं, अब खरोरा के तहसील बनने के बाद व्यापार में और वृद्धि होगी। कई ऐसे वकील भी हैं जिन्होंने वकालत की पढ़ाई तो की लेकिन रायपुर या तिल्दा जैसे बड़े शहर जाकर वकालत करने की हिम्मत नहीं कर सके। ऐसे वकीलों के अलावा क्षेत्र के कई ऐसे भी वकील हैं, जिनको काम के कारण परिवार को छोड़कर बाहर रहना पड़ता था लेकिन अब उनकी यह समस्या भी खत्म हो जाएगी। इसके अलावा पढ़े-लिखे युवा जो बेरोजगार थे उनके लिए भी यह सुनहरा अवसर है। इस पर अपनी खुशी जाहिर करते हुए पूर्व जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष नवीन अग्रवाल ने कहा यह क्षण समस्त क्षेत्रवासियों के लिए खुशी मनाने का है। इसके अलावा चैंबर ऑफ़ कॉमर्स परिवार ने भी मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, गिरीश देवांगन व विधायक अनीता योगेंद्र शर्मा को धन्यवाद दिया है।

