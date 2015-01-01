पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी बरतें:50 टेस्ट में 4-5 और 20 में भी इतने ही मरीज निकल रहे

खरोरा5 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों के मन से कोरोना का भय खत्म, न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो रहा है और न लोग मास्क ही लगा रहे, खरोरा क्षेत्र में 500 से अधिक कोरोना पॉजिटिव केस हैं

श्याम अग्रवाल | लॉकडाउन व कड़े सरकारी नियमों के बाद जहां कोरोना महामारी क्षेत्र में कुछ हद तक नियंत्रित कर ली गई थी वहीं इन दिनों बरती जा रही लापरवाही फिर जानलेवा साबित हो सकती है। लोग खुद होकर बीमारी को निमंत्रण दे रहे हैं और न तो मास्क, लगा रहे हैं न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन ही कर रहे हैं। हाल ये है कि खरोरा क्षेत्र में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या 500 से अधिक हो गई है। इसकी गंभीरता को इस तरह समझा जा सकता है कि सितंबर में जहां 50 कोरोना टेस्ट में 5 लोग पॉजिटिव निकल रहे थे वहीं अक्टूबर-नवंबर में 20 टेस्ट में ही 4-5 लोग पॉजिटिव निकल रहे हैं।
जब सरकार ने चालानी कार्रवाई की थी तब व्यापारियों ने भी इसका समर्थन किया था लेकिन अब किसी दुकान में न तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो रहा न ग्राहक मास्क ही लगा रहे। किराना दुकान, मेडिकल, कपड़ा दुकान या किसी भी प्रकार का व्यवसाय हो, हर जगह इस तरह की लापरवाही नजर आ जाएगी। अब लोगों के मन से कोरोना का कोई भय लगभग निकल गया है, जो कभी भी खतरनाक स्थिति में पहुंच सकता है।
खरोरा अस्पताल में सितंबर तक रोजाना 50 लोगों के कोविड टेस्ट किए जा रहे थे जिसमें औसतन 4-5 लोग पॉजिटिव निकल रहे थे वहीं अक्टूबर व नवंबर में टेस्ट कराने वालों की संख्या में तो
कमी आई लेकिन पॉजिटिव निकलने वालों की संख्या में कोई कमी नहीं आई है। अभी रोजाना करीब 15-20 लोग टेस्ट करा रहे हैं जिसमें भी 5-6 लोग रोजाना पॉजिटिव आ रहे हैं।

शराब दुकान पर हर रोज एक हजार लोग जुट रहे
खरोरा स्थित शराब दुकान जो आसपास के क्षेत्र में सबसे बड़ी शराब दुकान है, वहां प्रतिदिन लगभग 1000 लोग शराब खरीदने पहुंचते हैं जहां न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो रहा और न लोग मास्क ही लगा रहे हैं।

भ्रम को तोड़ा ऐसे शख्स ने जो 15 बार निगेटिव आ चुका
बहुत सारे लोग ऐसे हैं जिनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई लेकिन उन्हें कोई तकलीफ नहीं थी जिससे बाकी लोगों के मन में भ्रम फैल गया है कि रिपोर्ट सही नहीं आ रही है। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव बताकर जबरन सरकार अस्पताल ले जा रही है। इसका खंडन करते हुए खरोरा के रहने वाले श्याम अग्रवाल ने बताया कि उनके कई करीबी व घर में रहने वाले सदस्य कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। जब भी कोई उनका करीबी कोरोना संक्रमित पाया जाता तो वो भी कोरोना टेस्ट कराते थे। उन्होंने बताया अभी तक वह कुल 15 बार टेस्ट करा चुके हैं और सभी 15 बार उनकी रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है इसलिए उनका विश्वास है कि रिपोर्ट में कोई कमी नहीं और रिपोर्ट सही आ रही है।

समारोहों-त्योहारों में नियमों को दिखाया ठेंगा : नवरात्रि, ईद, दीपावली, मातर सभी में लोगों ने सरकारी गाइडलाइन को ताक पर रख दिया। इधर चाहे वो फरहदा में सरकारी अस्पताल का उद्घाटन हो या नेचर सफारी का उद्घाटन सभी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग गायब थी। क्षेत्र के बड़े कारखानों-उद्योगों में प्रतिदिन हजारों की तादात में मजदूर काम पर जाते हैं जिन्हें मैजिक या खुली गाड़ी में ठूसकर ले जाया जाता है।

लक्षण न होने पर भी संक्रमित हो सकते हैं : बीएमओ
वहीं बीएमओ आशीष सिन्हा ने बताया कि अभी ठंड के मौसम में कोरोना का प्रकोप और बढ़ जाएगा, उससे बचने के लिए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें व मास्क हमेशा लगाए रखें। उन्होंने बताया कि 50 वर्ष से ज्यादा उम्र वाले व्यक्ति की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कमजोर हो जाती है इसलिए ऐसे लोगों को कोविड से ज्यादा खतरा है। इसी तरह जिसे शुगर व ब्लडप्रेशर की बीमारी रहती है, उसे भी सावधान रहना चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि कई बार मनुष्य की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता अच्छी होने के कारण बीमारी के लक्षण नजर नहीं आते लेकिन कोरोना अंदर ही अंदर फेफड़े को खराब कर देता है, इसलिए कई बार लक्षण न होने पर भी आप कोरोना संक्रमित हो सकते हैं।

