परेशानी:कोरोना से उबरने के बाद नींद न आने सर्दी-खांसी और कमजोरी की समस्या

खरोरा5 घंटे पहले
  • खरोरा क्षेत्र के 440 मरीजों में सुधरने के बाद ये लक्षण दिखाई दे रहे

खरोरा परिक्षेत्र में अभी तक लगभग 520 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं जिसमें 80 संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन व हॉस्पिटल में इलाज कर रहे है। शेष स्वस्थ हुए मरीजों में किए गए एक सर्वे के अनुसार लगभग हर मरीज में नींद न आने की समस्या, लगातार सर्दी खांसी और कमजोरी की शिकायत बनी हुई हैं। इन तीनों समस्याओं से परेशान लोग सुधरने के बाद भी स्वस्थ महसूस नहीं कर रहे हैं। ये मरीज बीमार होने से पहले कोरोना संक्रमित होने के पहले 6-7 घंटे की गहरी नींद लिया करते थे लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमित होने के बाद से वह 4-5 घंटे की ही नींद ले पा रहे हैं और वो भी ऐसी कि अगर थोड़ी सी भी आहट भी हुई तो उनकी नींद खुल जाती है। वहीं एक बार कोरोना संक्रमित होने वाले मरीजों को पहले की अपेक्षा इन्फेक्शन जल्दी फैल रहा है। थोड़े से मौसम परिवर्तन या धूल धक्कड़ में रहने या कुछ ठंडा खाने से उनको खांसी-सर्दी बड़े जोरों से हो रही है। इसी तरह कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को जहां संक्रमित होने के पहले ज्यादा काम करने से भी थकावट नहीं लगती थी वहीं अब 3-4 घंटे लगातार काम करने के बाद उनका शरीर बुरी तहर से घायल हो जाते हैं।

फेफड़े कमजोर होने से ये समस्याएं, भाप लेते रहें
बीएमओ आशीष सिन्हा ने कहा कि एक बार जो व्यक्ति कोरोना संक्रमित हो जाता है, उसके फेफड़े में ही सबसे ज्यादा प्रभाव पड़ता है व फेफड़े पहले के मुकाबले कमजोर हो जाते है‌ं। इस कारण रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कमजोर हो जाती है जिससे उन्हें इन्फेक्शन जल्दी हो जाता है। इससे सर्दी खांसी जल्दी होती है व फेफड़े कमजोर होने के कारण शरीर में कमजोरी आ जाती है जिससे व्यक्ति जल्द थक जाता है। यह व्यक्तियों के शरीर व उनकी उम्र पर निर्भर करता है, कई बार व्यक्तियों को इससे एक महीने कई बार 6 महीने या कई बार जिंदगी भर छुटकारा नहीं मिलता। उन्होंने बताया कि समय-समय पर भाप लेने व परहेज करने से इससे जल्द छुटकारा पाया जा सकता है।

