नियम दरकिनार:सरपंच ने मातर में जुटाई भारी भीड़, उकसाते भी रहे

खरोरा4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान ग्राम निलजा में सुरक्षा नियमों को धता बताकर सरपंच शेखर वर्मा ने हजारों की तादात में लोगों को जमा कर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया। सरपंच द्वारा भाई दूज के दिन मातर का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया जिसमें न तो किसी ने मास्क लगाया और न ही सामाजिक दूरी का पालन ही किया। रात 2 बजे तक हुड़दंग के साथ कार्यक्रम होता रहा जबकि शासन के निर्देशानुसार रात 10 बजे के बाद कोरोनाकाल में कोई सामूहिक आयोजन नहीं हो सकता। मातर कार्यक्रम की आड़ में देर रात तक लोग नशा भी करते रहे। सूचना पाकर खरोरा थाना प्रभारी नीतेश सिंह ठाकुर व उनकी टीम निलजा पहुंची व सरपंच व ग्रामवासियों से कार्यक्रम खत्म करने का अनुरोध किया, लेकिन सरपंच ने उनकी एक न सुना व ग्रामवासियों को उकसाता रहा। इस दौरान उसने थानेदार से हुज्जत भी की। किसी तरह थानेदार ने सबको समझा-बुझाकर कार्यक्रम खत्म करवाया। थाना प्रभारी ठाकुर ने बताया कि सोमवार रात वहां लोग ज्यादा थे, उस वक्त अगर सरपंच पर कार्रवाई की जाती तो भगदड़ मच सकती थी। लोगों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए अभी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

कोरोना पीड़ित को गांव से भगा चुके हैं सरपंच
उल्लेखनीय है कि सरपंच शेखर वर्मा ने अभी कुछ दिन पहले ही गांव के ही एक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज को मुनादी कराकर गांव से किसी प्रकार का सहयोग देने से मना कर दिया था, जिसके कारण उसके परिवार को किसी दूसरे गांव में रिश्तेदार के यहां शरण लेनी पड़ी थी।

