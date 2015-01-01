पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:5 तस्कर गिरफ्तार, 384 किलो गांजा व पिस्टल जब्त

कोंडागांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब हथियार लेकर चलने लगे गांजा तस्कर, कोंडागांव पुलिस ने दो केस में की कार्रवाई

जिला पुलिस ने दो अलग-अलग मामलों में अंतरराज्यीय 5 गांजा तस्करों को पकड़ने में सफलता हासिल की है। यही नहीं, पुलिस ने तस्करों के पास से गांजा तो बरामद किया ही इसके अलावा इनके पास से सेमी ऑटोमैटिक पिस्टल और 5 जिंदा कारतूस भी बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ नारकोटिक्स एक्ट और आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की है। अफसरों के अनुसार पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ लोग बड़ी मात्रा में गांजा लेकर आ रहे हैं। इसके बाद पुलिस टीम को जांच के लिए लगाया गया था। इस दौरान दो अलग-अलग केस में करीब 354 किलो गांजा जिसकी अनुमानित कीमत 17 लाख 73 हजार है। इसके अलावा हथियार भी बरामद हुए हैं। पहली कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने दो आरोपी प्रहलाद कलाल उम्र 22 वर्ष जिला चित्तौड़गढ़, राजस्थान और दुर्गापाल मेवाडा उम्र 21 वर्ष रावतभांटा जिला चित्तौड़गढ़, राजस्थान को गिरफ्तार किया गया। इनके पास से 54.670 किलोग्राम गांजा बरामद किया गया है दोनों बाइक में गांजा की तस्करी कर रहे थे। इनके पास से कुल 2 लाख 73 हजार का गांजा जब्त हुआ है। इसके अलावा दूसरी कार्रवाई में पुलिस ने गांजे के साथ पिस्टल भी बरामद की है। पुलिस के अनुसार मुखबिर के सूचना पर इनोवा कार को रुकवाकर तलाशी ली गई तो इसमें से तीन क्विंटल गांजा मिला। कार में सवार युवकों ने अपने पास पिस्टल और 5 जिंदा कारतूस भी रखे थे जिसे जब्त कर लिया गया है। मामले में दुर्गापाल मेवाडा उम्र 21 वर्ष ग्राम टोलुका लुहारिया थाना जावदा चितौड़गढ़ राजस्थान, पंकज केशरवानी उम्र 33 निवासी कुलदाबाद चैकी जिला इलाहाबाद उत्तर प्रदेश, इंद्रजीत उम्र 35 वर्ष नौढिया तरहार थाना इलाहाबाद बारा उत्तर प्रदेश, दया नायक उम्र 37 वर्ष निवासी कैलाशपुरी बूढ़ा तालाब के पास रायपुर को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें