कार्रवाई:53 लाख के गबन का आरोप, पीएचई के बाबू के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज

कोंडागांवएक घंटा पहले
  • अगस्त में खुलासे के बाद हुई थी विभागीय जांच

कोतवाली पुलिस ने लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग में पदस्थ लिपिक स्वपन कुमार दास के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार और गबन के आरोप में एफआईआर दर्ज की है। इस लिपिक पर 61 लाख 47 हजार 239 रुपए की सरकारी रकम के गबन का आरोप है। विभागीय जांच में दोष सिद्ध होने पर लिपिक ने 8 लाख रुपए लौटा दिए थे। पीएचई के ईई की शिकायत पर 53 लाख 47 हजार 239 रुपए की वित्तीय अनियमितता की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने भादवि की धारा 409 के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया है। फिलहाल उसकी गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। लोक यांत्रिकी विभाग के कार्यपालन अभियंता जेएल महला के अनुसार सहायक ग्रेड-3 स्वपन कुमार दास ने दिसंबर 2017 से अगस्त 2020 तक रुपए गबन करने का खुलासा अगस्त महीने में ही हो गया था। विभागीय जांच में दोष सिद्ध हो जाने के बाद स्वपन कुमार दास ने 8 लाख रुपए विभाग को लौटा दिए हैं। उसे सितंबर महीने में ही निलंबित कर दिया गया था।

सरकारी रकम निकाल कर ऐसे अपने खाते में डाली
शिकायत के अनुसार लोक स्वास्थ्य यांत्रिकी विभाग के खण्ड कार्यालय कोंडागांव में पदस्थ सहायक ग्रेड-3 स्वपन कुमार दास ने दिसंबर 2017 से अगस्त 2020 तक लगातार शासकीय मासिक वेतन में ज्यादा रकम का अनधिकृत रूप से बीटीआर तैयार कर आहरण किया। कार्यपालन अभियंता जेएल महला की शिकायत के अनुसार सहायक ग्रेड-3 स्वपन कुमार दास ने ऐसा करने के लिए बाकायदा संवितरण अधिकारी को भ्रमित कर उनका हस्ताक्षर लिया। इसके बाद इसी तरह से लगातार लगभग 2 साल 8 महीने तक अपने बैंक खाते में कुल 61 लाख 47 हजार 239 जमा किए गए।

