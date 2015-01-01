पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस सरकार के 2 साल पूरे:बचे हुए कार्यकाल में सभी वादे पूरे करेंगे: मरकाम

कोंडागांव4 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने गिनाईं उपलब्धियां, कहा- लोगों को मिल रहा योजनाओं का लाभ

प्रदेश में सरकार बनने के दो साल के अंदर आमजनों के हित में कांग्रेस सरकार ने कई तरह की योजनाएं चलाई हैं। आम लोगों को इसका फायदा मिल सके, इसके लिए मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल ने आम आदमी की सोच को देखते हुए ही इन योजनाओं को तैयार किया है। ये बातें कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में हुई पत्रवार्ता में क्षेत्रीय विधायक मोहन मरकाम ने पत्रकारों से चर्चा के दौरान कहीं। उन्होंने विद्या मितानों को नियमित करने की घोषणा पर कहा कि बचे 3 साल के कार्यकाल में सभी वादों को सरकार पूरा करेगी। मरकाम ने कहा राज्य सरकार ने सुराजी गांव योजना, गोधन न्याय योजना, राजीव गांधी किसान न्याय योजना, सुपोषण अभियान, खूबचंद बघेल स्वास्थ्य सहायता योजना, हाट-बाजार क्लीनिक योजना, मलेरिया मुक्त बस्तर अभियान, पढ़ई तुंहर दुआर, इंग्लिश मीडियम स्कूल, सार्वभौम पीडीएस, गढ़ कलेवा सहित कई योजनाएं चलाई हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने बीते दो सालों में किए गए कामों के बारे में बताया।

नारायणपुर| कलेक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में हुई पत्रवार्ता में संसदीय सचिव और जगदलपुर विधायक रेखचंद जैन ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने सामुदायिक और व्यक्तिगत वनाधिकार पत्र देना शुरू किया है। नारायणपुर जिले में स्वामी आत्मानंद अंग्रेजी माध्यम स्कूल की शुरुआत भी की है। मनरेगा के तहत विभिन्न रोजगारमूलक काम भी चलाए जा रहे हैं, जिससे स्थानीय स्तर पर लोगों को रोजगार भी मुहैया करवाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कुपोषण की दर 31 प्रतिशत से घटकर 19 प्रतिशत पर आ गई। कांग्रेस सरकार में 2 साल में ही कुपोषण की दर में 12.42 प्रतिशत की कमी आई है। इस दौरान िधायक चंदन कश्यप, जिपं अध्यक्ष श्यामबती नेताम, उपाध्यक्ष देवनाथ उसेंडी, नपा अध्यक्ष सुनीता मांझी, कलेक्टर अभिजीत सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

धुर नक्सल प्रभावित इलाकों में खोले गए अस्पताल : विक्रम मंडावी
सुकमा| बीते दो सालों में सुकमा जिले के गोलापल्ली, किस्टाराम, मेहता, बंडा, गच्चनपल्ली, गगनपल्ली, मिनपा, कोलाईगुड़ा, गोंडेरास व पोंगाभेजी जैसे धुर नक्सल प्रभावित इलाकों में अस्पताल खुलने से बड़ी आबादी को समय पर स्वास्थ्य सुविधा मिल रही है। अभियान चलाकर एनीमिया, मलेरिया, कुपोषण को मुक्त करने की कोशिश की गई, जो अब अंतिम चरणों पर है। ये बातें बीजापुर विधायक विक्रम मंडावी ने पत्रवार्ता के दौरान कही। उन्होंने कहा दो सालों में सुकमा जिले में 159 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र भवन बनाए गए। इस दौरान जिपं अध्यक्ष हरीश कवासी, कलेक्टर विनीत नंदनवार, एसडीएम नभएल स्माइल, नपा अध्यक्ष जगन्नाथ साहू आदि थे।

