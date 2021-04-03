पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्पण:कोरोनाकाल में जवान ने मलखंभ सिखाकर बनाया चैंपियन

कोंडागांव4 घंटे पहले
  • विशेष टास्क फोर्स के जवान मनोज प्रसाद की कोशिश रंग लाई, 32वीं राष्ट्रीय मलखंभ प्रतियोगिता में बच्चाें ने जीते 8 स्वर्ण, 3 कांस्य

एक जवान ने अपना जीवन वनांचल के गरीबों व वनवासियों को शिखर पर पहुंचाने के लिए समर्पित कर दिया। छत्तीसगढ़ पुलिस के स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स के जवान मनोज प्रसाद जिन्होंने छत्तीसगढ़ के खेल जगत में सुनहरे अक्षरों में मलखंभ लिखा है। कोरोनाकाल में जहां सारी दुनिया व स्कूल बंद हो गए तो ये बच्चे भी बेसहारा हो गये थे, तब जवान ने इन बच्चों को अपने साथ में रखा। उस समय से ये सभी बच्चे राष्ट्रीय पदक विजेता होते हुए छत्तीसगढ़ की शान हैं। इन बच्चों की प्रतिभा को दुनिया के सामने ले जाने के लिए मनोज प्रसाद ने अपने जीवन में सबसे अधिक जोखिम उठाया है। पिछले 4 वर्षों से मनोज छुट्टियों पर अपने घर नहीं गए और बिना किसी लाभ के सुबह और शाम उन गरीब बच्चों को प्रशिक्षण देते हैं। अबुझमाड़ के इन प्रतिभाशाली बच्चों ने मार्च 2020 में 32 वीं राष्ट्रीय मलखंभ प्रतियोगिता में 8 स्वर्ण 3 कांस्य के साथ प्रतियोगिता जीती। जिसके बाद से इन बच्चांे के हौसले बुलंद हैं। उनके हौसले को बढ़ावा देते हुए प्रसाद अब उन्हें ओलंपिक मे भाग लेने के लिए तैयार कर रहे हैं। प्रसाद का कहना है कि बच्चे ओलंपिक में खेले और मैच जीतें । बस यही उनकी इच्छा है। गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में इन बच्चों को भारत सरकार द्वारा 13 लाख 20 हजार की छात्रवृत्ति मिली है। सुबह चार बजे उठकर 10 किमी दूर जाकर बच्चांे को पढ़ाते हैं , कहा जब बच्चे ओलंपिक में जाएंगे तब वे अपने मां पिता से मिलने जाएंगे। बच्चों को पढ़ाने जवान सुबह 4 बजे उठता है और 10 किमी दूर स्कूल पहुंचता है। जहां वह बच्चों को पढ़ाता है और फिर उन्हें वार्मअप के लिए ले जाता है और मलखंभ का अभ्यास करवाता है। बच्चों की ड्यूटी और प्रशिक्षण के कारण उन्हें अपने घर भी जाने का समय नहीं मिलता है।

माता-पिता से भी नहीं मिल पाए कोच
प्रसाद उत्तर प्रदेश के बलिया जिले के रहने वाले हैं, उनके माता- पिता अभी भी वहीं रहते हैं। वह पिछले 5 वर्षों से अपने माता.पिता से नहीं मिले हैं। मनोज का कहना है कि जब बच्चों को ओलंपिक में ले जाने का उनका सपना पूरा होगा। तभी वह अपने माता- पिता से मिलेंगे। अब तक मनोज ने बिना किसी प्रशासनिक मदद के 400 लड़कों और लड़कियों को मलखंभ सिखाया है। प्रसाद ने बताया कि बच्चों की मदद इन दिनों रामकृष्ण मिशन, पोटा केबिन देवगांव, हिमांद्री महाराज, आकाश जैन, आर पी मिरे और अन्य लोगों का भी योगदान है।

