उपहार:छात्रों को शिल्पकला भी सिखा रहे, सीएम को दिया ‘राजकीय गीत’ लिखा लकड़ी का बोर्ड

कोंडागांव3 घंटे पहले
शिवचरण साहू पेशे से तो शिक्षक हैं साथ ही बहुत अच्छे काष्ठ शिल्पकार भी हैं। वे पढ़ाने के बाद का समय अपनी कलाकौशल को देते हैं। कोंडागांव जिले के मड़ानार स्कूल में पदस्थ शिक्षक शिवचरण ने यह प्रतिभा अपने विद्यार्थी जीवन में जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय बोरई से प्राप्त की और बढ़ाने के साथ इस कला का प्रशिक्षण भी देते हैं। उन्होंने वुड कटिंग द्वारा 8 फीट लंबी और 6 फीट चौड़े बोर्ड पर ‘वंदे मातरम’ गीत को उकेरा है वहीं राजकीय गीत, राष्ट्रगान, मां का प्रतीक चिन्ह, विभिन्न लोगो की आकृति को अपने बारीक औजार से कटिंग कर आकर्षक बनाते हैं। चित्रकारी में पेंसिल से पोट्रेट वॉल पेंटिंग सीनरी कोलार्ज वर्क बखूबी करते हैं। सीएम के प्रवास के दौरान उन्हें वुड कटिंग से राजकीय गीत लिखा लकड़ी का बोर्ड भेंट किया है। खेल के क्षेत्र में पूरे बस्तर संभाग में सीलमबम के अकेले प्रशिक्षक हैं। इनके प्रशिक्षण से अब तक 100 से अधिक बच्चों ने दक्षता हासिल कर राज्य स्तर पर 60 से भी अधिक और दो बच्चे राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहुंचे हैं। साहू ने कहा कि मैंने जो काष्ठकला सीखी है। उसमें मेरा प्रयास है कि इस कला को मैं छात्र-छात्राओं को भी सिखाऊं। छात्र दिलीप कुमार यादव ने कहा कि शिक्षक शिवचरण साहू हमें काष्ठ शिल्प का प्रशिक्षण देने के साथ ही हमें मूर्तियां बनाना सिखा रहे हैं। हमारे विद्यालय में गर्मी के दिनों में समर कैंप में काष्ठ कला सिखाई जाती है। छात्र फलेंद्र कुमार ठाकुर ने शिक्षक द्वारा सिखाई गई इस कला के माध्यम से मैं इन दिनों कई शिल्पियों का सहयोग करता हूं। जिससे मुझे अच्छी आमदनी हो रही है। इससे मैं अपनी पढ़ाई का खर्च खुद उठा रहा हूं और परिवार को भी मदद मिल रही है।

