उपलब्धि:दो बच्चों का एमबीबीएस में चयन सरकारी कॉलेज में दाखिला मिला

कोंडागांव2 घंटे पहले
सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर कोंडागांव में अध्ययन कर चुके दो बच्चों ने नीट की परीक्षा में टॉप लिस्ट में स्थान पाने में सफलता हासिल की है। दोनों बच्चों का छत्तीसगढ़ के सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेज में प्रवेश हो चुका है। सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर के प्राचार्य वासुदेव साहू ने बताया कि शामपुर की आंचल पैकरा ने छत्तीसगढ़ एसटी रैंकिंग में 42वां और शुभम प्रधान ने छत्तीसगढ़ ओबीसी में 130वां स्थान पाया है। दोनों का क्रमशः छत्तीसगढ़ इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंस बिलासपुर और शासकीय मेडिकल कालेज अंबिकापुर में दाखिला हो चुका है। जिला मुख्यालय में डीएनके कॉलोनी में रहने वाले शौकीलाल प्रधान के 18 वर्षीय बेटे शुभम प्रधान ने कक्षा पहली से बारहवीं तक सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर कोंडागांव में नियमित छात्र के रूप में पढ़ाई की है।

पिता की मौत के 3 दिन बाद 12वीं की परीक्षा दी
जिले के माकड़ी ब्लाॅक के शामपुर गांव की रहने वाली आंचल ने सिम्स बिलासपुर में एमबीबीएस की पढ़ाई के लिए प्रवेश लिया है। उसके पिता रामसिंह पैकरा अपने ही गांव के स्कूल में प्राचार्य थे। पिता उसे डॉक्टर बनाना चाहते थे। 12वीं की परीक्षा के ठीक तीन दिन पहले एक सड़क हादसे में उनकी मौत हो गई। मजबूत इरादे के साथ आंचल परीक्षा देकर अपने स्कूल में श्रेष्ठ अंक पाने वाली छात्रा भी बनी।

