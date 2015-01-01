पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंकिंग समस्याओं का समाधान:अखिल भारतीय जैन बैंकर्स फोरम करता है बैंकिंग समस्याओं का समाधान : आरके जैन

कोंटा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आचार्य ज्ञान सागर महाराज के सान्निध्य में अखिल भारतीय जैन बैंकर्स फोरम की हाड़ौती संभाग की दूसरी व फोरम की 26वीं नवीन शाखा बारां का गठन किया गया।सभी नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों को केंद्रीय कार्यकारिणी के उपाध्यक्ष आर के जैन व कोटा इकाई सचिव एमके जैन, उपाध्यक्ष एसके जैन ने शपथ दिलाई। आरके जैन ने फोरम द्वारा किए जा रहे सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि संगठन समाज के हर वर्ग को बैंकिंग जानकारी देने के साथ साथ लोगों को बैंकिंग सम्बन्धी कार्यों में आनेवाली हर समस्या का हल करवाता है।कार्यरत साथियों की समय-समय पर मदद करता है। निम्न आय वर्ग परिवारों के छात्र छात्राओं को अपने गठित ट्रस्ट श्री आदिनाथ दिगम्बर जैन एजुकेशनल ट्रस्ट द्वारा ऋण वितरित करता है। देश में आई किसी भी आपदा के समय साथियों के सहयोग से सरकार को अपना योगदान देता है। इस अवसर पर एमके जैन द्वारा साथियों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि बारां व झालावाड़ जिले के सभी बैंकर्स को संगठन से जोड़ कर बैंकिंग के साथ-साथ सामाजिक सेवा में भी अपनी सक्रियता का प्रदर्शन करें।कोटा इकाई का हर समय सहयोग आपको सहयोग मिलता रहेगा। इस अवसर पर बारां जैन समाज के गणमान्य व्यक्ति भी उपस्थिति रहे। नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों को आचार्यश्री ने मंगल आशीर्वाद दिया व सदस्यों से अपेक्षा की है कि वे अपना कार्य करते हुए समाज सेवा में भी अपना सम्पूर्ण योगदान दें। संगठन की सदस्यता का विस्तार करें और केंद्रीय कार्यकारिणी द्वारा दिए गए दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करें।ये बने पदाधिकारी : अखिल भारतीय जैन बैंकर्स फोरम की शाखा बारां के अध्यक्ष महावीर प्रसाद जैन, उपाध्यक्ष मुकेश कुमार जैन (बीओबी), सचिव नितिन कुमार जैन (बीएनएसबी), सहसचिव निर्मल कुमार जैन (बीएनएसबी), कोषाध्यक्ष नवीन कुमार जैन, संगठन सचिव मुकेश कुमार जैन (एसबीआई), प्रचार मंत्री अंशुल कुमार गोयल (बीओबी) प्रचार मंत्री क्षितिज कुमार जैन (बीओबी) चुने गए।

