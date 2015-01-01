पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:पदोन्नति, वेतन विसंगति दूर करने की मांग, कुरुद में पटवारियों ने दिया धरना

कुरुद7 घंटे पहले
छत्तीसगढ़ प्रांत स्तरीय राजस्व पटवारी संघ के आह्वान पर प्रदेशभर के पटवारी अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर हैं। दूसरे दिन कुरुद, मगरलोड और भखारा तहसील के सभी पटवारी कुरुद में धरना स्थल पर बैठे रहे। शासन ने कार्रवाई पत्र जारी कर दिया है, फिर भी पटवारी हड़ताल जारी रखे हुए हैं। पटवारियों ने कहा कि बिना संसाधन के सभी काम ऑनलाइन करना संभव नहीं है। भुइयां साफ्टवेयर के कारण दूसरे की जमीन में दूसरे नाम दिखा रहा है, इससे हम परेशान हो गए हैं। पदोन्नति सहित वेतन विसंगति के 9 सूत्रीय मांग जब तक पूरा नहीं होगा, तब तक प्रदर्शन करेंगे। आंदोलन में राजेश चंद्राकर, जीवराखन कश्यप, वीरेंद्र बैस, राज निषाद, पालसिंग ध्रुव, बलदेव ठाकुर, देवकुमार कुर्रे, विजय यादव, लालजी ध्रुव, चिंताराम कश्यप, रामरतन ध्रुव, वीरेंद्र चंद्राकर, टिकेंद्र चंद्राकर, नवीन चंद्राकर, लोकेश, छत्रपाल साहू, हीरालाल ढीढी, कमलनारायण ध्रुव, हेमंत चंद्राकर, डोमन बंजारे, संगीता साहू, तनुजा यदु आदि उपस्थित थे।

