खेल:हैंडबॉल में महासमुंद की टीम बनी विजेता, आरंग उपविजेता

कुरुद नगर5 घंटे पहले
  • कुरुद में आयोजित राज्यस्तरीय हैंडबॉल स्पर्धा का हुआ फाइनल मुकाबला, 12 टीमों ने लिया था हिस्सा, बेस्ट गोलकीपर हरीश रहे

नगर के अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी स्टेडियम में आयोजित दो दिवसीय राज्यस्तरीय हैंडबॉल प्रतियोगिता का समापन बुधवार को हुआ। प्रतियोगिता में महासमुंद की टीम विजेता तथा आरंग की टीम उपविजेता बनी। दो दिवसीय हैंडबॉल प्रतियोगिता में कुल 12 टीमों ने हिस्सा लिया। इनमें कुरुद, महासमुंद, आरंग, रायपुर, राजनांदगांव, बस्तर, कांकेर, बिलासपुर, दुर्ग, रायपुरा की टीमें शामिल हैं। इसमें से अपने बेहतर खेल कौशल और टीम अनुशासन का प्रदर्शन करते हुए कुरुद और महासमुंद, आरंग और दुर्ग की टीमें सेमीफाइनल तक गईं। इनमें महासमुंद की टीम कुरुद को तथा आरंग की टीम दुर्ग को हराकर फाइनल मैच में गईं। फाइनल मैच आरंग और महासमुंद के बीच हुआ। इसमें महासमुंद की टीम ने जीत हासिल की और ट्रॉफी को अपने नाम किया। प्रतियोगिता के समापन समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि तपन चंद्राकर अध्यक्ष नगर पंचायत कुरुद थे। विशेष अतिथि प्रमोद साहू अध्यक्ष ब्लॉक कांग्रेस, मनीष साहू सभापति एवं पार्षद, बसंत साहू पार्षद प्रतिनिधि, विनोद चंद्राकर पूर्व पार्षद एवं संतोष प्रजापति कांग्रेस नेता थे। कार्यक्रम में नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष तपन चंद्राकर ने कहा कि खेल हमें जीवन जीने की कला और अनुशासन सिखाता है। उन्होंने आयोजन समिति को आने वाले समय में हरसंभव मदद करने का आश्वासन दिया। सभापति मनीष साहू ने कहा कि खेल में हार-जीत लगी रहती है। लगातार प्रयास करने से एक दिन जीत जरूर मिलती है, इसलिए अभ्यास निरंतर जारी रखें। ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष प्रमोद साहू ने खेल को शरीर और मस्तिष्क दोनों के लिए जरूरी बताया।

बेस्ट डिफेंडर देवेंद्र और बेस्ट प्लेयर शीनू रहे
अतिथियों ने विजेता टीम महासमुंद को 7 हजार रुपए नकद और ट्रॉफी और उप विजेता टीम आरंग को 4 हजार रुपए नकद और ट्राफी कप दिया। इसके अलावा बेस्ट गोल कीपर हरीश बंजारे रायपुरा, बेस्ट अरेकर धरम यादव कुरुद, बेस्ट डिफेंडर देवेंद्र आरंग और बेस्ट प्लेयर शीनू तिवारी महासमुंद रहे। स्पर्धा काे कराने में आशीष चन्द्राकर, चंदन कौशरिया, युगेंद्र सिन्हा, रूपेश सिन्हा, करण कौशरिया, जय देवांगन, लक्ष्मण यादव, राहुल जगत, युवराज सारथी, डुमन, होमेश्वर ठाकुर, कौशल, करन, गोलू, सेवक, नीरज, दिवाकर, टिकेश्वर, पीताम्बर, भूषण, कुंदन, फलेश निर्मलकर, जितेंद्र पांडे, जगमोहन, चिंटू देवांगन, चैतन्य देवांगन, राज निषाद, हर्ष, रुद्राक्ष देवांगन, टिकेश्वर विश्वकर्मा, तरुण, मानव, नूतन, नमन, कृष, साहिल, तीरथ, गौरव एवं अन्य युवाओं का योगदान रहा।

