उपेक्षा:घोषणा के 8 माह बाद भी थाना नहीं बन सका लवन

लवन3 घंटे पहले
  • विधायक शकुंतला साहू की मांग पर इसी साल 26 जनवरी को हुई थी थाने की घोषणा

पुनूराम बंजारे | लवन में थाना खोलने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधि पिछले 25 वर्षों से मांग करते आ रहे हैं। वर्तमान कांग्रेस के सरकार ने क्षेत्र की विधायक शकुंतला साहू की मांग पर पिछली 26 जनवरी को लवन में थाना खोलने की मांग पर सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने थाना खोलने की घोषणा तो कर दी लेकिन घोषणा के 8 माह बीत जाने के बाद भी अब तक सीएम की ही घोषणा पर अमल नहीं हो पाया है। तत्कालीन मप्र के अधीन 6 जनवरी 1999 को ही यहां आबादी और क्षेत्रफल की मद्देनजर थाना खुलने की चर्चा जोरों पर थी पर 2005 में इसे कसडोल थाने से अलग कर यहां चौकी बनाई गई। 68 गांवों की पुलिस चौकी लवन क्षेत्र में डेढ़ लाख की आबादी है, जबकि एक लाख से अधिक आबादी पर थाना खोलने का स्पष्ट प्रावधान है।
भास्कर समय समय पर इस मुद्दे को उठाता रहा है। वर्ष 2005 से लवन में पुलिस चौकी संचालित है तब यहां नगर पंचायत और चौकी दोनों की स्थापना की गई थी। कसडोल थाने के अंतर्गत लवन गिधौरी, बया तीन चौकिया बनी थीं‌। चौकी में दर्ज 8 माह के अपराध के आंकड़े ही बता रहे हैं कि अपराधों में लगातार वृद्धि हो रही है। इसी साल जनवरी से अब तक 295 अपराध चौकी में दर्ज हो चुके हैं। चौकी अभी पुराने अस्पताल के भवन में संचालित है।

सहायक उपनिरीक्षक के 3 पद रिक्त, विवेचना में होती है परेशानी, प्रधान आरक्षक का भी एक पद खाली
चौकी प्रभारी यशवंत प्रताप सिंह खुद कहते हैं कि यहां पर्याप्त पुलिस बल नहीं है, इसके बावजूद क्षेत्र में शांति व्यवस्था के लिए निरंतर प्रयास किया जा रहा है। यहां उपनिरीक्षक का 1 पद, सहायक उपनिरीक्षक के 4 पद स्वीकृत हैं। उपनिरीक्षक का पद तो भर गया पर सहायक उपनिरीक्षक के 3 पद रिक्त हैं जिनका प्रमुख कार्य विवेचना करना होता है। प्रधान आरक्षक के 4 पद हैं जिसमें तीन कार्यरत हैं, आरक्षक के 20 पद स्वीकृति के हिसाब से भर चुके हैं पर सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी विवेचना करने में हो रही है।

25 साल पहले ही जमीन आरक्षित, उस पर भी कब्जा
लवन में थाना भवन के लिए लगभग 3 एकड़ की जमीन तत्कालीन ग्राम पंचायत ने 25 साल पहले ही मेन रोड पर आरक्षित कर दी है लेकिन वर्तमान में वह जमीन भी अतिक्रमण की भेंट चढ़ चुकी है। कुछ वर्ष पहले थाने के लिए स्वीकृत जमीन से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया था लेकिन अब उस पर पुनः कब्जा हो गया है।

