पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:कोविड वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने टास्क फोर्स ने की चर्चा

मगरलोड7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोविड-19 टीकाकरण अभियान जिले में चलाया जाना है। टीकाकरण प्रबंधन के लिए ब्लाॅक स्तर पर टास्क फोर्स की बैठक जनपद सभाकक्ष में अनुविभागीय अधिकारी राजस्व की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें सभी विभागों के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी मौजूद थे। बैठक में बीएमओ डॉ. शारदा ठाकुर ने बताया कि आगामी माह में कोविड-19 वैक्सीन सामुदायिक स्तर पर दिया जाना है। उन्होंने टीकाकरण अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए सभी विभागों को टीकाकरण के बाद होने वाले प्रतिकूल प्रभाव के उचित प्रबंधन की जानकारी दी। सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र प्रभारी को कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के प्रबंधन के लिए कोल्ड चैन पाइंट को सुदृढ़ करने के लिए एवं टीकाकरण के बाद होने वाले प्रतिकूल प्रभाव के प्रबंधन के लिए उचित संसाधन, आवश्यक उपकरण, दवाइयों की व्यवस्था रखने एवं सभी टीकाकर्मियों को सेक्टर स्तर पर उचित टीकाकरण परामर्श देने के लिए निर्देश दिए। ब्लाॅक अंतर्गत संक्रमित मरीजों के जांच एवं उपचार कर फॉलोअप लेने जिसमें मरीज के पल्स ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा एवं तापमान जांच रोज किया जाना है। जिन मरीजों में ऑक्सीजन की मात्रा 94 प्रतिशत से कम अथवा 98.6 फारेनहाइट के ऊपर पाए जाने पर उच्च कोविड केयर सेंटर ले जाने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में सीईओ बीएस मंडावी, नायब तहसीलदार निवेश कुरेटी, एबीईओ मनीष ध्रुव, नगर पंचायत सीएमओ केएल चौहान, पंचायत निरीक्षक दीपक भीमगज आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें