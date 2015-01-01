पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:किसानों ने अधिग्रहित जमीन का मुआवजा देने की मांग की

मगरलोड
  • सोनेवारा में सड़क के लिए हुआ था अधिग्रहण

ग्राम सोनेवारा में डामरीकरण सड़क निर्माण के लिए 50 से अधिक किसानों की भूमि का अधिग्रहण किया गया है। इसमें प्रभावित होने वाले किसानों को 10 वर्ष बाद भी मुआवजा नहीं मिला है। इसके लिए किसानों ने कलेक्टर से आग्रह किया। कोई परिणाम नहीं आया है। ग्रामीण गोकुल निषाद, पंचू राम ,अमृत राम,मोहन राम ने बताया कि धमतरी से मगरलोड डामरीकरण सड़क में सोनेवारा के किसानों की जमीन आती है। इसे 50 किसानों की जमीन लोकनिर्माण विभाग द्वारा अधिग्रहण की गई है। उन्हें मुआवजा मिलना था। पर अब तक मुआवजा नहीं मिला है। ऐसे में किसानों में गुस्सा है।फूलचंद सिन्हा, भुनेश्वर, रामनारायण देवांगन, फुलेश्वरी, दिलीप, रामचंद्र, नारायण, कनेश्वरी, अमरसिंग ,राजकुमार ,माखन राम समेत बड़ी संख्या में किसानों ने बताया कि वर्तमान समय में वन विभाग द्वारा सड़क किनारे खेतों में सर्कल कर पौधरोपण किया जा रहा है। इससे उनकी धान की फसल को नुकसान हो रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि सड़क के दोनों किनारे कृषि भूमि में पौधारोपण किया गया है। किसानों की आर्थिक क्षति हो रही है। किसानों ने प्रशासन से त्वरित मुआवजा की मांग की है।

