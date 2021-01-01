पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चेकिंग के दौरान बाइक से 11 हजार के नकली नोट मिले, एक गिरफ्तार

महासमुंद3 घंटे पहले
  • पकड़े जाने के बाद हुआ खुलासा, कई बार खपा चुके है नकली नोट

सांकरा पुलिस ने ग्राम मोहगांव निवासी र्तीथराज प्रधान पिता भिखारी प्रधान को 11 हजार रुपए के नकली नोट के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। वह इन नकली नोटों को खपाने के लिए सांकरा की ओर रहा था, लेकिन नोट बाजार में खपा पाता इससे पहले ही सांकरा पुलिस व साइबर सेल की संयुक्त टीम ने घेराबंदी कर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग – 53
घासीदास चौक के पास गिरफ्तार किया है। टीम ने आरोपी युवक के कब्जे से 11 हजार रुपए के नकली एवं 600 रुपए के असली नोट बरामद कर अपराध दर्ज किया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि एक युवक बाइक में सवार है, जो नकली नोट खपाने के लिए जा सांकरा की ओर आ रहा है। सूचना के बाद साइबर सेल व सांकरा पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग – 53 घासीदास चौक के पास वाहनों की चेकिंग की। इसी समय बाइक क्रमांक सीजी 06 के
4510 में एक युवक सांकरा की ओर आ रहा था, जिसे रोककर पूछताछ किया, लेकिन उसने गोल-मोल जवाब दिया। इसके बाद टीम को शक हुआ और डिक्की की तलाशी ली। इस दौरान टीम को 11000 का नकली एवं 600 रुपए के असली नोट मिला।
नोटों की क्वालिटी बेहतर : साइबर सेल प्रभारी ने बताया कि इस बार पकड़े गए नकली नोटों की क्वालिटी पहले पकड़े गए नोटों से अच्छी है। पहली बार में इस नोट को कोई समझ नहीं पाएगा। इसी का फायदा उठाते हुए आरोपी भीड़-भाड़ जगह में चलाने के लिए सांकरा की ओर आ रहा था।

देखिए, इस नंबर के मिले नकली नोट
तलाशी के दौरान टीम ने जब्त नोटों की छानबीन की तो उसमें 500 रुपए के दो नकली एवं एक असली नोट मिले। इसके अलावा 100 रुपए के 100 नकली एवं एक असली नोट मिले। आरोपी इस नोटों को खपाने के लिए सांकरा की ओर रहा था। पूछताछ के दौरान पुलिस को अहम सुराग नहीं मिले हैं लेकिन पूछताछ जारी है। साइबर सेल प्रभारी संजय राजपूत ने बताया कि आरोपी से पूछताछ जारी है। अभी तक आरोपी ने नोट कहां से लाया और कहां इसकी छपाई हो रही है। इसके बारे में नहीं बताया है। टीम इसके गैंग तक पहुंचने का प्रयास कर रही है। इसके साथ और भी इसके साथी होंगे। इसकी भी तलाश जारी है।

