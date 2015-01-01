पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूरक परीक्षा:2575 बच्चे आए पूरक, 28 से 10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षा होगी शुरू

महासमुंद12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज आदर्श हाइस्कूल से गोपनीय सामग्रियों के साथ प्रश्नपत्र भी होंगे वितरित, एक कमरे में 10 परीक्षार्थी ही बैठ सकेंगे

पूरक परीक्षा के गोपनीय सामग्री का वितरण सोमवार को समन्वयक स्कूल शासकीय आदर्श उच्चतर माध्यमिक हाईस्कूल महासमुंद से किया जाएगा। आज यानी सोमवार को छग माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की टीम वितरण के लिए पहुंचेंगी। सभी स्कूलों के केंद्राध्यक्षों को गोपनीय सामग्री व पूरक के प्रश्नपत्र का वितरण किया जाएगा। इधर, कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के मद्देनजर छग माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने दसवीं व बारहवीं बोर्ड की पूरक परीक्षा के लिए विशेष प्रोटोकाल जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षा में इस बार एक कमरे में 10 परीक्षार्थी ही बैठ सकेंगे। परीक्षा से पहले बच्चों और पर्यवेक्षकों को हाथ सेनेटाइज करने के बाद भी प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। परीक्षा के पूर्व हाल को भी सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जो परीक्षार्थी कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित होंगे, उन्हें अलग कमरे में बैठाया जाएगा। यह पूरी गाइडलाइन माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल के सचिव प्रो. वीके गोयल ने जारी कर दिया है । ज्ञात हो कि बाेर्ड द्वारा जारी कार्यक्रम के अनुसार 10 वीं हाईस्कूल सर्टिफिकेट की पूरक परीक्षाएं 28 नवंबर से शुरू होंगी, जो 9 दिसंबर तक चलेंगी। वहीं 12 वीं यानी हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल सर्टिफिकेट की पूरक परीक्षा की शुरुआत 28 नवंबर से शुरू होगा, लेकिन 15 दिसंबर तक चलेगी, जबकि 12 वीं वोकेशनल की पूरक परीक्षा 14 दिसंबर को समाप्त हो जाएगी।

परीक्षार्थियों को आधा घंटा पहले पहुंचना होगा केंद्र
10 वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा 28 नवंबर से 9 दिसंबर तक होगी, तो 12 की परीक्षा 28 से 15 नवंबर तक चलेगी। 12 वीं की परीक्षा सुबह 8:30 से 11:30 बजे के बीच तो, 10 वीं की परीक्षाएं दोपहर 1 बजे से शाम 4 बजे के तक रहेगी। 10 वीं के परीक्षार्थियों को दोपहर 12:55 बजे प्रश्न-पत्र का वितरण किया जाएगा। परीक्षार्थियों को अपने परीक्षा केंद्र पर दोपहर 12:30 बजे उपस्थित होना होगा। 12 वीं के परीक्षाार्थियों को सुबह 8:25 बजे प्रश्न-पत्र वितरण किया जाएगा। इसलिए, उन्हें 8 बजे परीक्षा केंद्र में उपस्थित होना होगा।

जानिए कितने परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय के परीक्षा प्रभारी नंदू सिन्हा ने बताया कि इस बार दसवीं व बारहवीं में 2575 बच्चे पूरक आए हैं । इसमें दसवीं में 1113 एवं बारहवीं में 1462 छात्र व छात्रा शामिल है । कक्षा दसवीं में 474 छात्र व 639 छात्रा शामिल है । इसी प्रकार कक्षा बारहवीं में 1462 छात्र-छात्राएं में जिसमें छात्र 741 व छात्रा 721 शामिल है । यदि विषय वार आकड़ें पर नजर डाले तो कला में 359 छात्र, 414 छात्रा कुल 773, विज्ञान में 266 छात्र, 528 छात्रा कुल 528, वाणिज्य में छात्र 90, छात्रा 45 कुल 136 एवं कृषि में 26छात्र है, जो पूरक परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे ।

सुरक्षा के बीच गोपनीय सामग्री का वितरण होगा
आज पुलिस सुरक्षा के बीच गोपनीय सामग्री का वितरण जिला मुख्यालय स्थित शासकीय आदर्श उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय से होगा। यहां माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की टीम के नेतृत्व में गोपनीय सामग्री व पूरक के प्रश्न-पत्रों का वितरण किया जाएगा। यह जानकारी परीक्षा प्रभारी नंदू सिन्हा ने दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि गोपनीय सामग्री के साथ प्रश्न पत्र का वितरण होगा, जिसे क्षेत्र के थाना व चौकी में जमा कराया जाएगा। सामग्री वितरण के लिए पूरी तैयारियां कर ली गई है। 205 स्कूल के प्राचार्य यानी केंद्राध्यक्ष सामग्री लेने के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पहुंचेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें