पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठंड का असर:30 फीट ही दिख रहा, दिन में भी लाइट जलाकर चल रहीं गाड़ियां

बिरकोनी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार सुबह-सुबह जब बिरकोनी वासी उठे तो अपने शहर को कोहरे की चादर ओढ़े हुए पाया, शहर में दोपहर तक यही हालात बने रहे

जिले में दिसंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह से पहले ठंड ने असर दिखाना शुरु कर दिया है। इसकी शुरुआत बिरकोनी से हो चुकी है। बुधवार सुबह-सुबह जब बिरकोनी वासी उठे तो अपने शहर को कोहरे की चादर ओढ़े हुए पाया। दोपहर तक यही सिलसिला रहा। कोहरे का सितम यह रहा कि सुबह के 10 बजे विजिबिलिटी सिर्फ 30 फीसदी ही रह गई थी।इसके वाहनों को लाइट जलाकर वाहनें चलानी पड़ी। वहीं बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। ठंड और कोहरे के कारण लोग घरों में कैद रहे। तालाब, नदी किनारे और नर्सरी, जंगल में आधे दिन तक कोहरा के कारण अंधेरा छाया रहा। कोहरे के नतीजा वाहनों की रफ्तार धीमी हो गई है। बुधवार को घनघोर कोहरे के कारण राहगीरों के गति धीमी रही। बुधवार को सुबह 20 से 30 फिट दूर दिखना मुश्किल हो गया था। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक बादल छाने के बाद ठंडी के साथ कोहरा बढ़ी। ठंडी हवा अधिक नमी लेने में सक्षम होती है। वाष्पन के द्वारा नमी ग्रहण करती है। मौसम बदली और हल्की बारिश होने के कारणों से कोहरा बनता है। इसी तरह रोड में चलने वालों को धुंध की वजह से लाइट जलाना पड़ रहा है। लगातार तीन दिनों से मौसम खराब होने से परेशानी हुई और धुन्ध मौसम के अचानक बदलने से बनते हैं। यही कारण है कि सुबह से ही ठंड की दस्तक के साथ कोहरा भी छा गया।

अगले पांच दिन के तापमान पर नजर
दिनांक - तापमान
17 दिसंबर - 28/11
18 दिसंबर - 27/8
19 दिसंबर - 27/8
20 दिसंबर - 28/8
21 दिसंबर - 27/8

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें