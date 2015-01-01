पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:किराना व्यापारी के यहां 4 लाख 72 हजार की चोरी, डॉग स्क्वॉड की निशानदेही पर पूछताछ

महासमुंद4 घंटे पहले
  • छत के रास्ते सीधे दुकान में प्रवेश कर गल्ले में रखी नगदी लेकर हुआ फरार

शहर के बढ़े किराना व्यापारी तुमगांव रोड स्थित रोशन किराना दुकान में रविवार-सोमवार की दरम्यानी रात अज्ञात चोर ने प्रवेश कर गल्ले में रखे नगदी 4 लाख 72 हजार रुपए को चुरा लिया। यह रकम दो दिन की बिक्री की बताई जा रही है। सुबह जब सीसीटीवी कैमरे का तार लटका हुआ मिला तो दुकान के संचालक अशोक कुमार माहेश्वरी को शक हुआ। संचालक ने जब गल्ले को देखा तो नगदी रकम वहां पर नहीं थे। इसके बाद घटना की सूचना कोतवाली पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना पर कोतवाली पुलिस, साइबर सेल एवं डॉग स्क्वॉड की टीम घटना स्थल पर पहुंची। कोतवाली पुलिस ने डॉग स्क्वॉड की निशानदेही पर पटरीपार के लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही है। इसके अलावा दुकान में काम करने वाले नौकरों से भी टीम पूछताछ कर रही है। कोतवाली थाना प्रभारी शेर सिंह बंदे ने बताया कि चोरी की घटना को अंजाम देने वाला घर से पूरी तरह वाकिफ है। उसे पूरा रास्ता मालूम था। इसलिए संदेह है कि चोर आसपास क्षेत्र का ही रहने वाला है। उसे यह भी मालूम था कि दो दिन की बिक्री रकम को गल्ले में है, तभी उसे घटना को अंजाम दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि घर के ऊपर टावर का दरवाजा खुला हुआ था। रात तीन बजे आरोपी टावर के रास्ते सीधे दुकान पहुंचा और गल्ले में रखे नगदी रकम को बैग में भरा और सीसीटीवी कैमरे की तार खींचकर उसी रास्ते से वापस चला गया। घटना को अंजाम देने के समय आरोपी अपने चेहरे में गमछा बांधा था, जिसके कारण उसका चेहरा सीसीटीवी में नहीं दिख रहा है। फुटेज के अनुसार घटना को एक ही व्यक्ति ने अंजाम दिया है। इधर, संचालक की रिपोर्ट पुलिस ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ अपराध दर्ज कर लिया है।

बेलदार पारा से लाए गए संदेहियों से पूछताछ
घटना के बाद अज्ञात व्यक्ति की पतासाजी के लिए कोतवाली पुलिस ने डॉग स्क्वाॅड की मदद ली। सूचना पर पहुंची डॉग स्क्वॉड पटरी के आसपास बेलदार पारा के कुछ घरों में बार-बार घूम रहा था, जिससे पुलिस को संदेह हुआ। पुलिस ने उक्त इलाके से कुछ संदेहियों से पूछताछ कर रही है, वहीं टीम नजर बनाई हुई है।
खंडहरनुमा घर के रास्ते से मकान में किया प्रवेश
पुलिस के मुताबिक अज्ञात चोर घर के पीछे खंडहरनुमा घर के रास्ते मकान की छत पर प्रवेश किया। छत का दरवाजा पहले से ही खुला हुआ था। इससे चोर को प्रवेश करने में दिक्कत नहीं हुई। वह सीधे नीचे दुकान में प्रवेश किया और वहां गल्ले में रखे 4 लाख 72 हजार रुपए को बैग में डाला और उसी रास्ते से फरार हो गया।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे में रिकार्ड हुई पूरी घटना
पुलिस ने बताया कि चोर द्वारा की चोरी की पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में रिकार्ड हो गई हैं। चोर ने सबूत छुपाने के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरे को तोड़ा, केबल काटा और वहां से चला गया। हालांकि पुलिस ने डीवीआर रिकवर कर लिया है और उसमें चोर की हरकत कैद है।

रात्रि गश्त पर सवाल, खोल दी व्यवस्था की पोल
शहर के मध्य रात में किराना व्यापारी के घर लाखों रुपए चोरी की घटना को अज्ञात चोर ने अंजाम देकर पुलिस के रात्रि गश्त की पोल खोलकर रख दी। इस घटना से ऐसा लग रहा है कि रात में पुलिस की पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी, गश्त व चेक गश्त अधिकारी अपने ड्यूटी में तैनात नहीं रहते हैं। रात में मेन रोड व गलियों में पुलिस की टीम लगता है घूम ही नहीं रही है।

