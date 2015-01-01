पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से अब तक 100 मौत:46 मरीजों को हाइपरटेंशन, 40 को डायबिटीज था

महासमुंद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना को 197 दिन हो गए हैं। 11 दिसंबर को महासमुंद ब्लॉक में हुई एक व्यक्ति की मौत के साथ ही आंकड़ा 100 पहुंच चुका है। जिले में 14 जून को पहले कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत का मामला सामने आया था। महासमुंद के एक मरीज की रायपुर एम्स में मृत्यु हो गई थी। उक्त व्यक्ति को पहले से अन्य बीमारियां भी थीं। इसके बाद से लगातार मौत का आंकड़ा बढ़ता गया। सर्वाधिक मौतें पिछले तीन महीने (सितंबर-अक्टूबर-नवंबर) में हुई है। इन तीन महीनों में 86 कोरोना संक्रमिताें ने दम तोड़ा है। वहीं जुलाई महीने में एक भी मौत नहीं हुई थी। अगस्त में चार लोगों की मौत हुई थी। महासमुंद जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की बात की जाए तो 29 मई को जिले में पहले कोरोना संक्रमित की पहचान हुई थी। उक्त व्यक्ति बसना ब्लॉक से था। इसके बाद लगातार पॉजिटिव मरीज मिलते गए। वर्तमान में जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या 7196 पहुंच चुकी है। इनमें से 6289 पूरी तरह से ठीक हो चुके हैं और एक्टिव केस की संख्या 807 है।

जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग को नहीं दी गई, एम्स में भर्ती नहीं हो पाया, मौत
महासमुंद शहर निवासी 60 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति को 26 नवंबर को फीवर के साथ कोविड के लक्षण आए। निजी अस्पताल में ही सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा गया और जांच में शाम तक रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। इसके बाद उक्त व्यक्ति को एम्स रायपुर रेफर कर दिया गया। लेकिन इसकी जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग को नहीं दी गई। कम्युनिकेशन नहीं होने के कारण एम्स में भर्ती नहीं हो पाया। यहां वे मरीज को निजी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।

घरेलू उपचार शुरू कर लिया, समय पर इलाज से बच सकती थी जान
पिथौरा ब्लॉक के गोपालपुर निवासी 51 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति को 15 अक्टूबर से बुखार और कफ की परेशानी हुई। लेकिन उसने डॉक्टर के पास जाना छोड़ घरेलू उपचार शुरू कर लिया। 23 अक्टूबर को उसे सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने लगी। इसके बाद परिजन उसे 24 अक्टूबर को रायपुर के निजी अस्पताल लेकर गए। 25 को उसका कोविड-19 जांच के लिए सैंपल लिया गया और 27 को उसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। 2 नवंबर को एम्स में उसने दम तोड़ दिया।

ये भी बड़ा कारण- लोग कोरोना से नहीं, टेस्ट से डर रहे
मैं पिछले आठ महीने से कोरोना टेस्ट कर रहा हूं। कोरोना के शुरुआती दौर से लेकर अब तक एक चीज कॉमन रही और वो है टेस्ट का डर। लाेग कोरोना टेस्ट नहीं कराना चाहते। पॉजिटिव आने वाले मरीज के परिजन भी इससे बचते हैं, जो खतरनाक है। जिनको भी सर्दी, खांसी या बुखार है, वे टेस्ट जरूर कराएं।
- भानू डड़सेना, मेडिकल लैब टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (टेस्टिंग प्रभारी)

कोविड पॉजिटिव के संपर्क में आने वाले मरीज के परिजन और अन्य सैंपल देने से कतरा रहे हैं। यही नहीं पॉजिटिव आने वाले होम आइसोलेशन तो ले रहे हैं, लेकिन उसका पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। लोगों को समझाने के बाद भी वे समझ नहीं रहे हैं। लोग होम आइसाेलेशन तो ले लेते हैं, लेकिन उसके रूल्स फॉलो नहीं करते।
- डॉ. देवेंद्र कुमार साहू, मेडिकल ऑफिसर (चिरायु)

कोविड-19 संक्रमण से जिले में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा मृत्यु महासमुंद ब्लॉक से हुई है। मैंने मौत का ऐसा मंजर पहले कभी नहीं देखा। अपनों को खोने के बाद उसे ठीक से विदा नहीं कर पाना, घर नहीं ले जा पाने की वेदाना मैंने इस दौरान देखी है। कई बार तो ऐसा हुआ है कि परिजन अपनों को मुखाग्नि तक नहीं दे पाए।
- दीपक तिवारी, प्रभारी खंड विस्तार प्रशिक्षण अधिकारी

क्या कहते हैं अधिकारी
"कोरोना संक्रमण में जांच में देरी नहीं होनी चाहिए।क्योंकि जितनी देर आप करेंगे, उतना ज्यादा खतरा बढ़ जाता है। जिलेें में जो मौतें हुई है, उसमे से 18 मौतें ऐसी है, जो अस्पताल आने के 24 घंटे के भीतर हुई।"
- कार्तिकेय गोयल, कलेक्टर महासमुंद

"कोरोना को लेकर लोगों में भय कम हो गया है। जिस तरह लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोग घरों से नहीं निकल रहे थे और मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे थे, उसी तरह की आवश्यकता आज भी है।"
- डॉ. एनके मंडपे, सीएमएचओ व सिविल सर्जन, महासमुंद

"कोविड केयर सेंटर सहित कोविड अस्पताल में पर्याप्त सुविधाएं उपलब्ध है। लक्षण नजर आते ही मरीज टेस्ट कराए और हमारे पास आए तो ऐसी स्थिति निर्मित नहीं होगी और हम अपनों को खोने से बचा सकते हैं।"
- डॉ. अनिरुद्ध कसार, जिला नोडल अधिकारी

"1 सप्ताह में सात मौतें हो चुकी है। ज्यादातर मरीज 60 से अधिक उम्र के थे और उनको डायबीटिज-हाइपरटेंशन जैसी बीमारियां थी। जो 60 से अधिक उम्र के हैं और जिन्हें कोई अन्य बीमारियां है, वे जांच जरूर कराएं।"
- डॉ. छत्रपाल चंद्राकर, डिस्ट्रिक सर्विलांस अधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें