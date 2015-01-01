पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ग्रे-स्पॉट पर कार व मेटाडोर की भिडं़त 5 सवार गंभीर, दो को आई मामूली चोट

महासमुंद2 दिन पहले
  • घटना पटेवा थाना क्षेत्र के दो किमी पू्र्व तोरला पड़ाव के पास की

पटेवा थाना क्षेत्र के नेशनल हाइवे- 53 तोरला पड़ाव के पास सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे कार व मेटाडोर के बीच भिडंत हो गई । टक्कर इतनी जबर्दस्त थी कि कार के परखच्चे उड़े गए। वहीं कार व मेटाडोर में सवार पांच लोगों को गंभीर चोट आई है, जिसे उपचार के लिए रायपुर व जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया है । वहीं दो को मामूली खरोंच आई है। कार का एयर बैग खुलने के कारण एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। सूचना मिलते ही पटेवा पुलिस व डायल 112 की टीम घटना स्थल पहुंची और बाधित हुए यातायात को वनवे कर आवागमन बहाल किया। हाइवे में वनवे करीब आधे घंटे तक रहा। बाद में ट्रक व क्षतिग्रस्त कार को मार्ग से हटाया गया , इसके बाद दोनों ओर यातायात सामान्य हुआ। पटेवा थाने से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बसना निवासी अनूप अग्रवाल पत्नी व तीन बच्चे के साथ किसी काम से कार क्रमांक सीजी 06 जीएल 5687 में सवार होकर रायपुर जा रहे थे। पुलिस के अनुसार कार को अपून अग्रवाल चला रहे थे। इधर, मेटाडोर क्रमांक सीजी 09 बी 1085 आरंग से तोरला की ओर जा रहा था । सुबह साढ़े 11 बजे मेटाडोर के चालक ने लापरवाही पूर्वक चलाते हुए गाड़ी को तोरला की ओर मोड़ दिया, जिसकी वजह कार व मेटाडोर के बीच भिडंत हो गई ।

ये हुए हादसे में घायल
मेटाडोर व कार की भिडंत से कार सवार स्नेहा अग्रवाल पिता अनूप अग्रवाल (22), मीना अग्रवाल पति अनूप अग्रवाल (40) को गंभीर चोट आई है । जिसे उपचार के लिए रायपुर रेफर कर दिया गया है । वहीं एयर बैग खुलने से कार चालक अनूप अग्रवाल व उसकी दो पुत्री को मामूली खरोच आई है । इसके अलावा मेटाडोर में सवार ग्राम फरफौद आरंग निवासी हरमोहन पिता ललित ध्रुव, ताम्रध्वज पिता दुधुराम चंद्राकर एवं भानू प्रताप सोनवानी पिता लालूराम को भी चोट आई है । जिसे उपचार के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है ।

