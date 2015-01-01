पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधान:नवंबर में 67 फीसदी कम मिले मरीज लेकिन बढ़ गई मौतों की संख्या

महासमुंद13 घंटे पहले
  • अक्टूबर में 9 मरीजों की हुई थी मौत, नवंबर में यह आंकड़ा 11 पहुंचा

जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार कमी आ रही है। पिछले एक महीनों में एक्टिव की संख्या में 219 मरीजों की कमी आई है। जिले में पीक के दौरान 15 अक्टूबर को एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 884 थी। वहीं यह 15 नवंबर को 665 पर पहुंच गया है। दूसरी तरह जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने की संख्या में भी 76 फीसदी की कमी आई है। जहां अक्टूबर के शुरुआती 15 दिन में कुल 1034 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले थे। वहीं नवंबर के शुरुआती इतने ही दिनों में सिर्फ 698 मरीज ही मिले हैं। इस तरह देखे तो जिले में 336 मरीज कम मिले हैं। लेकिन मौतों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। जिसे में अक्टूबर से शुरुआती 15 दिन 9 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हुई थी। वहीं नवंबर में यह आंकड़ा 11 पहुंच गया है। नवंबर में शुरुआती दिनों में ही सरकार से लेकर हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट यह कह चुके हैं कि ठंड में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर आएगी और इस बार यह पहले की अपेक्षा ज्यादा खतरनाक रूप में होगी। जिले में 20 अक्टूबर के बाद कोरोना मरीज काफी कम संख्या में मिल रहे थे। यहां तक की 30 अक्टूबर को एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 550 तक आ गई थी। पिछले 15 दिन में इममें फिर से लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है और वर्तमान में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 698 पहुंच गई है तो हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट यह अंदेशा जता हैं कि जिले में कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की शुरुआत हो चुकी है।

ऐसे समझिए... इसलिए नवंबर में कम मिले संक्रमित मरीज
नवंबर में मरीज मिलने के पीछे यह भी कारण है कि अक्टूबर के दौरान नवंबर में टेस्ट काफी कम किए गए। अक्टूबर के शुरुआती 15 दिन में जिले के 9592 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई थी। वहीं नवंबर के शुरुआती 15 दिन में 7773 लोगों की जांच गई। इस तरह नवंबर में 1819 कम जांच हुए। जांच कम होने का असर संक्रमितों की मिलने वाली संख्या पर पड़ा और मरीज कम मिले। नवंबर में त्योहार होने का असर भी जांच पर पड़ रहा है। त्योहार में छु्ट्टी होने के कारण जांच तय लिमिट के मुताबिक नहीं हो पा रहा है। 15 अक्टूबर को एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 1144 लोगों की जांच हुई थी। अक्टूबर में 15 दिन के अंदर 6 छह बार एक दिन में 1000 से ऊपर जांच हुई थी। वहीं 5 नवंबर को एक दिन में सर्वाधिक 1186 की जांच की गई थी। हालांकि इस महीने हजार से सिर्फ दो बार ज्यादा जांच हुई।

15 नवंबर को सिर्फ 201 की हुई जांच, 20 नए मरीज मिले
15 नवंबर को सिर्फ 201 लोगों की जांच की गई, जिसमें से 20 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। मरीजों की कुल संख्या 5454 पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं 33 मरीज ठीक होने के बाद घर लौट गए। इस तरह अब तक 4710 संक्रमित पूरी तरह ठीक हो चुका हैं। वहीं एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 665 है। रविवार को भी एक कोरोना मरीज की मौत हो गई। इस तरह अब तक 79 कोरोना पॉजिटिव की मौत हो चुकी है।

महासमुंद ब्लॉक में छह महीने बाद नहीं मिला एक भी मरीज
रविवार को मिलने वाले संक्रमितों में सबसे अधिक 14 संक्रमित बसना ब्लॉक से मिले। सरायपाली से 3, पिथौरा ब्लॉक से 2 और बागबाहरा ब्लॉक से सिर्फ एक संक्रमित मिला। वहीं महासमुंद ब्लॉक से एक भी संक्रमित नहीं मिला। अप्रैल में कोरोना मरीज मिले के बाद से यह पहला मौका है, जब महासमंद ब्लॉक से एक भी मरीज नहीं मिला है।

आने वाले तीन महीनों में बहुत ही एहतियात बरतने की आवश्यकता
सीएमएचओ डॉ. एनके मंडपे ने कहा कि ठंड में कोरोना लहर आने की संभावना है। कुछ राज्यों में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ भी रही है। आने वाले तीन महीने बहुत एहतियात बरतने की आवश्यकता है। लोगों को बिना मास्क के सार्वजनिक जगहों पर जाने से बचना चाहिए। घर से निकलते समय मास्क जरूर पहनें। हम जरूरी कदम उठा रहे हैं।

