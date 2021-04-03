पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण से जंग:वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर बढ़ाने का दिखने लगा असर, 73 फीसदी फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को लग चुका है टीका

महासमुंद2 घंटे पहले
  • अगले 9 दिन में 2028 को लगाई जानी है वैक्सीन, 16 फरवरी से शुरू होगा दूसरा चरण

महासमुंद जिले में पहले चरण में 7665 फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को टीका लगाया जाना है। 16 जनवरी से शुरू हुए इस अभियान के तहत अब तक 5637 लोगों को टीका लगाया जा चुका है, जो कुल लक्ष्य का 73.54 फीसदी है। टारगेट के अनुसार अभी 2028 कोरोना योद्धाओं को टीका लगाया जाना शेष है और इसके लिए अब 9 दिन शेष है। क्योंकि पहले चरण का टीकाकरण अभियान 13 फरवरी तक पूरा किया जाना है। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कहना है कि जो लोग टीका लगाने आएंगे, उन्हें टीका जरूर लगाया जाएगा। 16 जनवरी से जिले में टीकाकरण की शुरुआत की गई। शुरुआती दौर में तीन केंद्रों में टीकाकरण कार्य शुरू किया गया। इसके बाद तीन और सेंटर बढ़ाकर इसकी संख्या 6 कर दी गई थी। गुरुवार से ही जिले में 15 नए सेंटर में वैक्सीनेशन कार्य शुरू किया गया है। ये सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र हैं।

16 लोग केंद्र में पहुंचे, लेकिन टीका नहीं लगवाया
महासमुंद जिले में तय लक्ष्य के अनुसार अब 2028 फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को टीका लगाया जाना शेष है। वहीं प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार कुछ लोग टीका लगवाने के लिए केंद्र तो पहुंच रहे हैं, लेकिन वैक्सीन लगवा नहीं रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार केंद्र में पहुंचने वाले लोग सेहत का या बीमारियों का हवाला दे रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों की संख्या 16 है। इनका नाम टीकाकरण की सूची में शामिल था। इन्हें समय अनुसार मैसेज भी किया गया था, इसलिए ये सभी टीकाकरण केंद्र पहुंचे थे। लेकिन इन्होंने स्वास्थ्यगत हवाला देकर टीका नहीं लगवाया।

एक नजर इस पर भी...

  • जिले में कुल 7665 को लगाया जाना है टीका।
  • अब तक 5637 को लगाई जा चुकी है वैक्सीन।
  • जिले के 21 केंद्रों में टीकाकरण अभियान जारी।
  • इन केंद्रों में टीकाकरण का 72 सेशन पूरा हो चुका है।
  • वर्तमान में 2028 को टीका लगाया जाना शेष है।
  • टीकाकरण के लिए चिह्नित व्यक्तियों में से 16 ने वैक्सीन लगवाने से किया मना।

टीकाकरण लक्ष्य के अनुसार पूरा होगा
गुरुवार को 1081 फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को टीका लगाया गया। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ अरविंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि जिले में लक्ष्य के अनुसार टीकाकरण पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

दूसरे चरण में रेवेन्यू, पुलिस, निकाय और पंचायत के फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को लगेगा टीका
प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार टीकाकरण अभियान के तहत दूसरे चरण की शुरुआत भी हो चुकी है। दूसरे चरण में रेवेन्यु डिपार्टमेंट, पुलिस विभाग, नगरीय निकाय और पंचायत विभाग के फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को टीका लगाया जाएगा। इनकी सूची तैयार की जा रही है। जिला टीकाकरण सेक्शन से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार 7 फरवरी तक इनका डेटा तैयार कर भेजा जा चुका है। डेटा के अनुसार ही दूसरे चरण के लिए वैक्सीन मिलेगी।

8 लोगों के आने के बाद ही लगाया जा रहा टीका
महासमुंद जिले को कोविशील्ड वैक्सीन की दो खेप अब तक पहुंच चुकी है। इस खेप के अनुसार फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर को 28 दिन के अंतराल में दो-दो टीका लगाया जाना है। वैक्सीन का एक डोज भी खराब न हो इसका पूरा ध्यान स्वास्थ्य विभाग रख रहा है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ अरविंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि वैक्सीन की डोज खराब न हो, इसलिए नया पैंतरा अपनाया जा रहा है। इसके तहत वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर में 8 लोगों का वेट किया जाता है। इनके आने के बाद ही एक वाइल खोली जा रही है। क्योंकि एक वाइल में 10 लोगों को टीका लगाया जाता है। इस फैसले के कई फ्रंट लाइन वॉरियर्स को परेशानी हो रही है। क्योंकि कई बार उन्हें घंंटों इंतजार करना पड़ता है। लेकिन वैक्सीन खराब न हो इसे देखते हुए उन्हें समझाइश दी जाती है और वे मान भी जाते हैं।

