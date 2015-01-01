पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:धान खरीदी को 8 दिन शेष लेकिन अभी तक नहीं पहुंचा उपार्जन केंद्रों में बारदाना

महासमुंद12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार किसानों की उपज देखकर एक करोड़ 80 लाख बारदानों की पड़ सकती है जरूरत

भास्कर न्यूज समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीदी को अब 8 दिन शेष रह गए हैं, लेकिन बारदाने को लेकर समितियों में बेचैनी बढ़ गई है। क्योंकि अभी तक बारदाना समितियों में नहीं पहुंचा है। भास्कर की पड़ताल में यह खुलासा हुआ है। टीम ने महासमुंद के चार समितियों का पड़ताल किया, जहां केंद्र प्रभारियों का एक ही जवाब था कि अभी तक बारदाने की खेप नहीं पहुंची है। इधर, एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदी का ऐलान सरकार ने कर दिया है। धान कटाई का काम भी लगभग पूरा हो चुका है। जैसे ही खरीदी शुरू होगी, किसान अपना धान लेकर केंद्र पहुंचेंगे। यदि बारदाने नहीं होंगे तो समितियों को धान खरीदी में परेशानी होगी। जिला खाद्य अधिकारी अजय यादव ने बताया कि समितियों में बारदाने की सप्लाई आज से शुरू होगी। नए बारदाने भी जल्द भेजे जाएंगे। ज्ञात हो कि इस बार मानसून सही समय में आने से फसल अच्छी हुई है। किसान अब धान बेचने के इंतजार में है, क्योंकि किसानों ने कटाई पूरी तरह कर ली है। उनका धान खलिहानों में है। उन्हें डर है तो, केवल बारिश का। एक दिसंबर से धान खरीदी शुरू होते ही किसानों की भीड़ एका-एक केंद्र में बढ़ेगी। वहीं कुछ दिनों में किसानाें को टोकन देने की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू हो जाएगी।

जानिए, इस पूरे मामले में क्या कहना है समिति प्रभारियों का
बावनकेरा व चौकबेड़ा - इस केंद्र के व्यवस्थापक अशोक साहू ने बताया कि देर शाम तक समिति में बारदाना नहीं पहुंचा थाा। खरीदी सामने है, यदि सही समय में बारदाना नहीं पहुंचेगा तो परेशानी होगी। बावनकेरा केंद्र में 1 लाख 50 हजार एवं चौकबेड़ा केंद्र में 1 लाख बारदाने के माध्यम से खरीदी की जाएगी।

आमाकोनी केंद्र - यह केंद्र बागबाहरा क्षेत्र अंतर्गत आता है। खरीदी केंद्र के प्रभारी माखन सिन्हा ने बताया कि इस बार एक लाख 20 हजार बारदाने के माध्यम से धान खरीदी की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि खरीदी को लेकर पूरी तैयारियां कर ली गई है। केवल इंतजार है तो, बारदाने का। समिति में अभी तक बारदाना हीं पहुंचा है।

मामाभांचा केंद्र – इस केंद्र प्रभारी मनीष चंद्राकर ने बताया कि धान खरीदी के लिए इस वर्ष एक लाख 30 हजार बारदाने की जरुरत है, लेकिन अभी तक केंद्र में बारदाना नहीं पहुंचा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार खरीदी को लेकर परेशानी के आसार दिख रहे हैं, क्योंकि बारदान की किल्लत शुरू से ही दिख रही है।

नर्रा व परसुली - कोमाखान के धान खरीदी केंद्र नर्रा में तैयारियां पूरी हो है। केंद्र प्रभारी नरेश श्रीवास ने बताया कि बारदाना नहीं पहुंचा है। इस वर्ष 80 हजार नए व 60 हजार पुराने बारदाने की आवश्यकता होगी। परसुली केंद्र के प्रभारी तेजलाल साहू ने बताया कि 62 हजार नए व 52 हजार पुराने बारदाने की आवश्यकता है।

खरीदी के लिए लगेंगे 1.80 करोड़ बारदाने
इस वर्ष किसानों की उपज देखकर संभवतः 75 लाख क्विंटल धान की खरीदी का विभाग अनुमान लगा रहा है। इसके लिए एक करोड़ 80 लाख बारदाने की जरूरत पड़ेगी। विभाग के पास वर्तमान में मिलर्स व पीडीएस का 60 लाख बारदाना है। 21 लाख नए बारदाने विभाग को मिल चुके हैं। वहीं 35 लाख प्लास्टिक बोरी की खरीदी के लिए टेंडर हो चुका है और 4 लाख बारदाने की व्यवस्था अन्य जिलों से की गई है। इस तरह 1.20 करोड़ बारदाने की व्यवस्था विभाग ने कर ली है।

35 लाख प्लास्टिक बोरी से होगी खरीदी
कोविड- 19 के चलते कोलकाता स्थिति जूट मिल बंद हो जाने से बारदाने की संकट इस वर्ष सबसे ज्यादा है। इसलिए इस बार सरकार ने प्लास्टिक बोरी से खरीदी का निर्णय लिया है। पहली खेप प्लास्टिक बोरियों से खरीदी जाएगी। इसके लिए जिले में 35 लाख प्लास्टिक बोरियों की मांग हो चुकी है। इसका टेंडर भी निकल गया है, लेकिन अभी तक यह बोरियां समितियों में नहीं पहुंची है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें