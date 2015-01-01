पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:जिले के कोविड अस्पताल व सेंटरों के 90% बेड खाली, 474 में से 49 पर ही मरीज भर्ती

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
  • 589 एक्टिव मरीज में से 92 फीसदी संक्रमित होम आइसोलेशन में, अब तक जिले में 70 मरीजों की मौत हुई, जिले में 4 नंवबर तक 4877 कोरोना मरीज मिल चुके

जिले के कोविड अस्पताल समेत दो कोविड सेंटरों के 90 फीसदी बेड खाली पड़ा हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 28 समेत सेंटरों में कुल 474 बेड में से सिर्फ 49 पर ही कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज हो रहा है। शेष 425 सीटें खाली है। वो भी तब ये स्थिति है, जब जिले में वर्तमान समय में कोरोना एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 589 है। कुल एक्टिव मरीजों में सिर्फ लगभग 9 फीसदी ही अपना इलाज कोरोना अस्पताल व सेंटरों में करा रहे हैं। शेष 92 फीसदी संक्रमितों ने होम आइसोलेशन को चुना है। 540 एक्टिव मरीज पारिवारिक माहौल के बीच रहकर ही अपना इलाज करा रहे हैं। जिले के एक मात्र कोविड अस्पताल, जिला अस्पताल में बेडों की संख्या 28 है। यहां 16 कोरोना मरीज भर्ती है, जबकि 12 बेड खाली पड़े हुए हैं। वहीं शासकीय जीएनएम प्रशिक्षण केंद्र कोविड सेंटर में कुल बेड की संख्या 240 है। वहीं यहां सिर्फ 33 कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। शेष 207 बेड खाली है। जय हिंद कॉलेज कोविड सेंटर में तो पिछले एक महीने से कोई मरीज ही नहीं पहुंचा है। यहां एक भी मरीज का इलाज नहीं हो रहा है। जय हिंद कॉलेज कोविड सेंटर में 206 बेड हैं लेकिन सभी बेड खाली पड़े हुए हैं। यहां पर अंतिम मरीज सितंबर के शुरुआत में भर्ती हुआ था। वहीं जिले में 4 नंवबर तक 4877 कोरोना मरीज मिल चुके हैं। इनमें से 4218 मरीज पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। वहीं कोरोना से अबतक जिले में 70 मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इन सभी की मौत अस्पातल में इलाज के दौरान हुई है। या फिर अस्पातल पहुंचने के तुरंत बाद। होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे मरीजों में से किसी भी संक्रमित की मौत अबतक नहीं हुई है।

आने वाले 3 महीने खतरे की घंटी : सीएमएचओ
सीएमएचओ एनके मंडपे ने कहा कि वर्तमान समय में जिले में उतने केस नहीं आ रहे हैं। साथ ही होम आइसोलेशन में केंद्र सरकार ने काफी छूट दी है। इसे कारण अधिकतर लोग होम आइसोलेशन को चुन रहे हैं। साथ ही ये लोग जल्दी रिकवर भी हो रहे हैं। इसके कारण जिले में रिकवरी रेट बढ़ी है। लेकिन आने वाले तीन महीने खतरे की घंटी है। लोगों को अब भी मास्क पहनना और सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

7 दिन में रिकवरी रेट में दो फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी
मरीजों का रिकवरी रेट भी पिछले एक सप्ताह में दो फीसदी बढ़ा है। जिले में 30 अक्टूबर को रिकवरी रेट 84 फीसदी था। वहीं 4 अक्टूबर को यह 2 फीसदी बढ़ोतरी के साथ 86.48 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं 21 अक्टूबर को रिकवरी रेट सिर्फ 74 फीसदी था। इस तरह 15 दिन में कोरोना मरीजों के ठीक होने में 12 फीसदी का इजाफा हुआ है।

