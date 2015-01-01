पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:125 मजदूरों से भरी बस जा रही थी यूपी रोके जाने पर कहा- अपनी मर्जी से जा रहे

महासमुंद16 घंटे पहले
  • श्रम विभाग ने मजदूरों का बयान और नाम इंट्री के बाद किया लखनऊ रवाना

कोतवाली पुलिस ने शुक्रवार की देर रात ग्राम घोड़ारी के पास 125 मजदूरों से भरी बस को पकड़ा। ये मजदूर काम करने के लिए यूपी जा रहे थे। पुलिस और श्रम विभाग की टीम ने मजदूरों का बयान लिया। बयान के दौरान मजदूरों ने बताया कि वे किसी के बहकावे में नहीं बल्कि खुद की इच्छा से काम करने जा रहे हैं। मजदूरों का बयान दर्ज करने के साथ ही उनका नाम, माेबाइल नंबर, गांव और काम करने जहां जा रहे हैं? जैसी जानकारी लेकर इलाहाबाद के लिए बस काे रवाना कर दिया। श्रम निरीक्षक अमित चिरान ने बताया कि मजदूरों को पिथौरा के मजदूर ठेकेदार द्वारा काम के लिए इलाहाबाद भेज रहा था। पूरी जांच व बयान के बाद बस को यूपी के लिए रवाना कर दिया गया।
परिवहन विभाग से जारी हुआ लखनऊ तक परमिट : दुर्ग परिवहन विभाग से मजदूरों को बस में इलाहाबाद ले जाने के लिए बाकायदा परमिट जारी हुआ है। दुर्ग परिवहन विभाग ने बस क्रमांक सीजी 07 बीडब्लू 2738 को परमिट जारी किया है। परमिट में दुर्ग से लखनऊ व्हाया महासमुंद, पिथौरा, बागबाहरा, सरायपाली, चांपा, अंबिकापुर, रेनूकोट, मिर्जापुर, प्रयागराज, प्रतापगढ़ होते हुए वापसी अंकित है। बस में सवार मजदूर ओडि़शा के ग्राम अमोदी और महासमुंद जिले के बागबाहरा ब्लॉक के ग्राम बकमा, धनसुली, खम्हरिया पाड़ेपाली, सोनासिल्ली, रायखेड़ा, आमानारा आदि गांव के करीब सवा सौ मजदूर परिवार सहित इलाहाबाद जिले के गोंडा और बस्ती स्थित ईट भट्टा जा रहे थे।

छत्तीसगढ़ में मनरेगा के तहत रुपए कम मिलते हैं इसलिए परिवार पालने के लिए यूपी जा रहे
बेलटुकरी निवासी भरत पटेल एवं बिंदा लोहार ने बताया कि मनरेगा के तहत काम करने पर जो रुपए मिलते हैं, उनसे जीवन यापन नहीं हो पाता है। इसलिए पूरा परिवार ईंट भट्टा में काम करने के लिए हर साल यूपी जाता है। प्रतिवर्ष इसके लिए एडवांस में 50 हजार रुपए प्रति परिवार को मिलता है। वहां जाकर काम करते हैं, तो उसका मेहनताना भी अलग से मिलता है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम अपनी मर्जी से जाते हैं, दबाव के साथ कोई नहीं भेजता है। वहां महनताना के साथ रहने के लिए आवास और भाेजन दिया जाता है।

पिथौरा में पकड़े गए मजदूरों को वापस घर भेजा
इधर, शुक्रवार देर रात पिथौरा एसडीएम राकेश गोलछा और श्रम निरीक्षक बीएल ठाकुर ने पिथौरा शहर में दो पिकअप वैन और एक बस को रोका। पिकअप में 37 और बस में 44 मजदूर सवार थे। श्रमिकों को उत्तर प्रदेश कामकाज के लिए जाया जा रहा था। सभी मज़दूरों से श्रम इंस्पेक्टर ने जानकारी ली। मज़दूरों ने बताया कि वे अपनी मर्ज़ी से जा रहे हैं। इनमें 28 पुरुष, 23 महिलाएं और 30 बच्चे शामिल थे, जिनकी उम्र 18 वर्ष से कम थी। मज़दूरों में पिथौरा तहसील के 38, पड़ोसी ज़िला बलौदाबाज़ार तहसील कसडोल के 27 मज़दूर शामिल हैं। तहसील बसना, महासमुंद, बागबाहरा और आरंग तहसील के 4-4 मज़दूर शामिल हैं। एसडीएम ने सभी मजदूरों को समझाइश दी और स्थानीय स्तर पर ही काम करके अपनी आय बढ़ाने के लिए कहा। सभी मजदूरों को रात में स्थानीय एकलव्य विद्यालय में ठहराया गया। शनिवार की सुबह सभी को वापस उनके गांव भेज दिया गया।

विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत मुहैया कराया जा रहा रोजगार
इधर, कलेक्टर कार्तिकेय गोयल ने कहा की जिले में राज्य सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत रोज़गार मुहैया कराया जा रहा है। लोगों को उनकी अभिरुचि और स्थानीय बाज़ार मांग अनुरूप अलग-अलग तरीक़े का प्रशिक्षण देकर हुनरमंद बनाया जा रहा है। महिलाओं को स्वसहायता समूह से जोड़कर उनकी आर्थिक स्थित में सुधार किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने ख़ासकर ग्रामीण अंचल के श्रमिकों से कहा कि वर्तमान हालत को देखते हुए अपने घर रहकर और सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ उठाएं। ज़िले के हर ग्राम पंचायत में मनरेगा के अलावा विभिन्न प्रकार के निर्माण संबंधी काम चल रहे हैं। ऐसे में अपनी क्षमतानुरूप काम कर अपनी आय बढ़ाएं।

दूसरे राज्यों में भेजने पर 5 ठेकेदारों को नोटिस
मजदूरों काे अन्य राज्य भेजने के मामले में श्रम विभाग ने जिले के 5 मजदूर ठेकेदारों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है। जिला श्रम अधिकारी डीके राजपूत ने बताया कि बागबाहरा ब्लॉक के ग्राम पतेरापाली निवासी भारत पटेल, आमानारा निवासी कमला बाई, पिथौरा के मुकेश अग्रवाल, राजेश अग्रवाल और नंदू महंती को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इन ठेकेदारों के विरूद्ध प्राधिकारी को सूचना नहीं दिए जाने के कारण नोटिस जारी किया गया है। ठेकेदार नियमों का पालन करते हुए श्रम विभाग में अधिनियम अंतर्गत अनुज्ञप्ति प्राप्त कर वैध तरीके से श्रमिकों को कार्य कराने के उद्देश्य से अन्य राज्य में ले जा सकते हैं।

