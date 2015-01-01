पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:कार में शराब ले जाते आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 135 लीटर जब्त

महासमुंद5 घंटे पहले
बसना व भंवरपुर पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने मंगलवार को ग्राम भंवरचुवा के युवक को कार में शराब का अवैध परिहवन करते हुए गिरफ्तार किया है। टीम ने तलाशी के दौरान कार से 15 पेटी यानी 135 लीटर अंग्रेजी शराब बरामद की है। यह शराब अन्य राज्य द्वारा निर्मित है। आरोपी इसे बेचने के लिए परिवहन कर रहा था। जब्त शराब की कीमत 46800 रुपए की आंकी गई है। भंवरपुर चौकी प्रभारी दुलार सिंह यादव व बसना थाना प्रभारी लेखराम ठाकुर ने बताया कि अन्य राज्य निर्मित शराब का अवैध परिवहन करते हुए भवरचुंवा निवासी राजेश पटेल पिता फिरन लाल पटेल (38) को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी यह शराब सारंगढ़ बार्डर के गांव से परिवहन कर अपने क्षेत्र में अवैध रूप से बिक्री करने के लिए परिवहन कर रहा था। आरोपी से नगदी रकम 4730 रूपये, 15 नग सफेद कर्टन में भरी अंग्रेजी शराब आर -7 रिजर्व रियर कंपनी के 180 नग बाटल अंग्रेजी शराब, कीमत 46800 रूपए कुल 861530 रूपए बरामद किया है।

