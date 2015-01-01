पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूरा जुड़ेगा पुल:छठ पूजा के बाद ओवरब्रिज पर चढ़ाया जाएगा गर्डर सेतु निगम ने यातायात रोकने मंडल को भेजा पत्र

महासमुंद13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेल पांत के ऊपर चढ़ाया जाएगा लोहे का गर्डर, त्योहार के बाद काम शुरू किया जाएगा

तुमगांव रेलवे फाटक में निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज में इसी माह के अंत से गर्डर चढ़ाने का काम शुरू होगा। सेतु निर्माण विभाग ने इसके लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। गर्डर चढ़ाने के दौरान रेल यातायात बाधित करने मंडल को पत्र भी भेज दिया गया है। अधिकारियों की मानें तो सब कुछ ठीक रहा तो अनुमति मिलने के तत्काल बाद इस संबंध में काम शुरू कर लिया जाएगा। इधर, लाेहे के गर्डर को एसेंबल करने का काम भी जल्द ही शुरू किया जाएगा। निर्माण एजेंसी की मानें तो छठ पूजा के बाद कर्मचारी वापस लौटकर कार्य स्थल पर पड़े लोहे के गर्डर को एसेंबल करेंगे। ओवरब्रिज के दोनों हिस्से को जोड़ने के लिए निर्माण कंपनी रेल मंडल के इंजीनियर की उपस्थिति में गर्डर के लिए पिल्हर पर सरिया और कांक्रीट से ज्वाइंट बना रही है जिसमें गर्डर को फिट कर बिठाया जाएगा। गर्डर चढ़ाने से पूर्व ज्वाइंट बनाने का काम दोनों पिलरों पर चल रहा है। वर्तमान में त्योहार के कारण सभी कर्मचारी व मजदूर अभी अपने राज्य चले गए हैं। छठ पूजा के बाद जब ये लौटेंगे तो, तुमगांव रोड में ब्रिज के दोनों हिस्से को जोड़ने का काम शुर करेंगे। यह काम पूरा होने के बाद शहर की ओर निर्मित पिल्हर पर ज्वाइंट बनाने का कार्य किया जाएगा। बता दें कि गर्डर चढ़ाए जाने के बाद ओवरब्रिज दोनों ओर से जुड़ जाएगा और ब्रिज का मुख्य कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा। पीआर कंपनी के इंजीनियर अजीत दत्ता ने बताया कि छठ पूजा के बाद लोहे के गर्डर काे एसेंबल करने के लिए टीम इसी महीने के अंत तक पहुंचेगी। अभी मुख्य काम गर्डर चढ़ाने का है। वहीं सेतु निगम के इंजीनियर एलडी महाजन ने बताया कि यातायात बाधित करने संबलपुर रेलवे डिविजन काे पत्र भेज दिया गया है। इसके पहले ही गर्डर एसेंबल करने का काम शुरू कर लिया जाएगा। इसके लिए निर्माण एजेंसी को निर्देशित कर दिया गया है।

शहर की ओर काम रूका, प्लानिंग के बाद शुरू होगा रिटेनिंग वॉल का स्लोप
पटरीपार तुमगांव की ओर 90% ओवरब्रिज का काम पूरा हो गया है। चढ़ने के लिए स्लोब भी बनकर तैयार हो गया है, केवल डामरीकरण का काम शेष है। इधर, अंबेडकर चौक यानी शहर की ओर नाला आ जाने से काम अटक गया है। रिर्टनिंगवॉल का स्लोब उतारने के लिए सेतु निगम फिर से प्लान तैयार कर रही है। नया प्लान तैयार होने के बाद ही अब शहर की ओर काम शुरू होगा।

ओवरब्रिज निर्माण पर एक नजर

  • ओवरब्रिज की कुल लंबाई 626.240 मीटर (महासमुंद की ओर 154 मीटर, तुमगांव की ओर 132 और रेलवे भाग में 75.440 मीटर लंबा)
  • रिटर्निंग वाॅल की कुल लंबाई 214.800, (महासमुंद की ओर 116.900 और तुमगांव की ओर 97.900 मीटर)
  • वैली कर्व का कुल भाग 50.000 मीटर, महासमुंद की ओर 25 और तुमगांव की ओर 25 मीटर
  • पुल की चौड़ाई 14.800 मीटर - पथ की चौड़ाई 10.600 - पूर्व में ठेके की राशि 3706.92 लाख
  • 30.5.2017 से कंपनी का मिला कार्यादेश - पुल निर्माण पूर्ण करने का समय 29.05.2018

रेलवे भाग के 75.440 मीटर पुल पर लगेंगे 18 गर्डर
रेलवे भाग में पुल की लंबाई 75.440 मीटर है। इसे जोड़ने के लिए 18 मीटर के 12 व 36 मीटर के 6 गर्डर लगाए जाएंगे। ये सभी गर्डर उरला प्लांट रायपुर से तैयार हो कार्य स्थल पर आ गए हैं । तुमगांव की ओर व महासमुंद की ओर 18 मीटर के 6-6 गर्डर लगाए जाएंगे। गर्डर चढ़ाने के लिए कंपनी की अलग टीम आएगी।

अभी तक नहीं सुलझा जमीन का मामला
जमीन विवाद का मामला नहीं सुलझने के कारण ओवरब्रिज निर्माण कार्य की गति काफी धीमी है। इसके चलते आमजनों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। साल 2017 में ही ब्रिज का निर्माण शुरू किया गया। इसे दो साल में बनकर तैयार हो जाना था, लेकिन जमीन विवाद के चलते निर्माण में समय लग रहा है। अभी भी 6-7 जमीन का प्रकरण अटका हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें