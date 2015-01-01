पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चोरी की बाइक बेचने ग्राहक तलाश रहे युवक के साथ सहयोगी भी गिरफ्तार

महासमुंद19 घंटे पहले
कोतवाली पुलिस व साइबर सेल ने जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों से बाइक चुराने वाले दो युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। दाेनाें के पास से टीम ने 8 मोटर साइकिल जब्त किया है, जिसकी कीमत 2 लाख 5 हजार रुपए बताई जा रही है। ये दोनों चोरी की गाड़ी को बेचने ग्राहक तलाश रह थे, उसी दौरान एक पकड़ा गया। पकड़े गए युवक की निशानदेही पर उसके साथी को भी गिरफ्तार किया गया। दोनों आरोपी खरियार रोड ओडिशा के रहने वाले हैं। फिलहाल दोनों संतोषी नगर भीमखोज खल्लारी के हैं। 7 नवंबर को मुखबिर से सूचना मिली कि एक युवक बाइक बेचने के लिए मालधक्का के पास ग्राहक तलाश रहा है। सूचना मिलते ही काेतवाली और साइबर सेल की टीम ने माैके से खरियार रोड निवासी सुनील चन्द्राकर पिता बलभद्र चन्द्राकर (30) चोरी काे एक बाइक के साथ पकड़ा। टीम ने जब उससे पूछताछ की तो संदेही ने अपने एक और साथी के बारे में जानकारी दी। उसका नाम राजू उर्फ बुटी पिता नानुक यादव (32) जेन्जरा थाना खरियार रोड हाल संतोषी नगर भीमखोज थाना खल्लारी बताया। संदेही की निशानदेही पर दूसरे युवक काे भी पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। इनके पास से 8 बाइक बरामद की गई।

इन जगहों से आरोपियों ने चुराई थी बाइक
पूछताछ के दौरान आरोपियों ने बताया कि वह महासमुंद के स्टेशन रोड, मधुलिका लाॅज, एकता चौक, बागबाहरा, कोमाखान तथा ओडिशा क्षेत्र से कुल 8 बाइक चोरी की है। दोनों के पास से पुलिस ने चार-चार बाइक जब्त की। इसमें सीजी 06 जीएफ 8666, सीजी 06 एफ 1115, सीजी 04 एलई 6278 एवं पांच बिना नंबर की बाइक शामिल है। कार्रवाई में सिटी कोतवाली प्रभारी शेर सिंह बंदे, साइबर सेल प्रभारी संजय सिंह राजपूत, एएसआई सुनित भोई, नवधाराम खाण्डेकर, प्र.आर. प्रकाश नंद, मिनेश ध्रुव, प्रवीण शुक्ला आरक्षक शुभम पाण्डे, छत्रपाल सिन्हा शामिल थे।

