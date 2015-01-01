पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:दो गुटों के बीच मारपीट धारदार हथियार से वार

महासमुंद13 घंटे पहले
दलदली स्थिति देशी-विदेशी शराब दुकान में दो गुटों के बीच जमकर मारपीट और चाकूबाजी का मामला सामने आया है । दोनों पक्षों की रिपोर्ट पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने अपराध कायम कर लिया है । घटना 16 नवंबर की रात 9 बजे की है । कोतवाली पुलिस के अनुसार ग्राम बेमचा निवासी मनीष विदानी दलदली स्थिति अंग्रेजी व देशी शराब दुकान का सुपर वाइजर है। 16 नवम्बर की रात साढ़े 9 बजे सुनील साहू, अंशुल साहू, भरत जांगड़े के साथ शराब की बिक्री का हिसाब कर के निकल रहे थे। उसी समय हेमंत रोहिला, उल्लास वर्मा, तिलक राज रोहिला और नमन रोहिला गेट पर उपस्थित गार्ड को धक्का देकर भट्टी परिसर अंदर बलपूर्वक घुसकर शराब मागने लगे। शराब नहीं देने पर गाली-गलौज करने लगे। गाली देने से मना करने पर मारपीट करने लगा। इधर, दूसरा पक्ष एफसीअाई रोड निवासी उल्लास वर्मा ने भी थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि 16 नवम्बर को हेमन्त रोहिला ने अंग्रेजी-देशी शराब भट्टी से फोन किया कि केस ज्यादा है, मोटर साइकिल से नहीं ले जा पाऊंगा कार लेकर आने को कहा। तब उल्लास तिलक के साथ शराब भट्टी पहुंचे। जहां एक लड़के को पहले से मार रहे थे । उल्लास ने दुकान के कर्मचारी से पूछा और मारपीट करने से मना किया । इतने में वहां खड़ा अंशुल गुस्सा गया और उल्लास के साथ गाली गलौज करते हुए मारपीट किया । अंशुल ने उल्लास को बांउड्रीवाल के अंदर बंद कर दिया। उसके बाद धीरज शरफराज, मनीश विदानी व भरत वहां पर 20 से 25 लड़के लेकर पहुंच और उल्लास, तिलक व हेमन्त की पिटाई की । इसी बीच रिंकू महानंद ने धारदार हथियार निकाल कर वार करने लगा। वहीं सिटी कोतवाली पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों के बयान पर काउंटर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर मनीष विदानी के रिपोर्ट पर उल्लास वर्मा, तिलक राज रोहिला, हेमन्त रोहिला, नमन रोहिला के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया है। वहीं उल्लास वर्मा के रिपोर्ट पर रिंकू महानंद, अंशूल, धीरज शरफराज, मनीष विदानी, भरत के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं में मामला दर्ज कर मामले को विवेचना में ले लिया है।

