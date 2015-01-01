पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नकली इंजन ऑयल ले जा रहे थे बसना-पिथौरा, 3 गिरफ्तार

महासमुंद7 घंटे पहले
ब्रांडेड कंपनी की आड़ में नकली इंजन ऑयल का कारोबार करने वालों के खिलाफ जिला पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की। पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर नेशनल हाईवे-53 पर लहरौद पड़ाव के पास कार्रवाई करते हुए छोटा हाथी में लेकर जा रहे कैस्ट्रॉल कंपनी व सर्वो कंपनी का 800 लीटर नकली इंजन जब्त किया। मामले में तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। जब्त ऑयल की कीमत अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में 2 लाख 49 हजार रुपए है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ 420 भादवि एवं काॅपी राइट एक्ट 1957 की धारा 63 के तहत कार्रवाई की जा रही है। कार्रवाई के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए एसपी प्रफुल्ल कुमार ठाकुर ने कहा अवैध शराब, गांजा की तस्करी करने के खिलाफ जिले के सभी थाना/चैकी प्रभारियों को सघन चेकिंग अभियान करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। पुलिस को मंगलवार को मुखबिर से सूचना कि कुछ लोग अभनपुर से बड़ी मात्रा में ब्रांडेड कंपनियों का नकली इंजन ऑयल लेकर जिले में खपाने के इरादे से आ रहे हैं। मुखबिर की सूचना के बाद सायबर सेल और थाना पिथौरा की टीम नेशनल हाईवे- 53 पर नाकेबंदी कर वाहनों की चेकिंग कर रही थी। इसी बीच एक टाटा ACE (छोटा हाथी) क्रमांक CG 04 MN 1486 तेजी से आते हुए दिखा। पिकअप को लहरौद पड़ाव के पास ब्रिज के पास रोका गया। वाहन में तीन व्यक्ति बैठें थे। सभी ने अभनपुर, रायपुर का निवासी बताया। पिकअप में सामान के बारे में पूछने पर इंजन ऑयल होने के बात कही। साथ ही पिथौरा, सांकरा, बसना आदि जगहों में इंजन ऑयल बेचना बताया। इसके बाद पुलिस और सायबर सेल ने पिकअप में रखे कार्टूनों की जांच की तो उसमें ब्रांडेड कंपनी कैस्ट्रॉल व सर्वो के नकली इंजन ऑयल थे।

महासमुंद

  • विजय गुप्ता पिता बृज गुप्ता, अभनपुर (रायपुर)
  • भागवत डहरिया पिता बिसाहत डहरिया, गोतियारढीही थाना अभनपुर, रायपुर
  • दिलीप खरे पिता दिनेश खरे, अभनपुर (रायपुर)

जब्त सामान, उसकी कीमत

  • 19 कार्टून मेें 798 नग कैस्ट्रॉल कंपनी व सर्वो कंपनी का नकली इंजन ऑयल (कीमत- 2,49,696 रुपए)
  • टाटा ACE क्रमांक CG 04 MN 1486 (कीमत- 5 लाख रुपए)
