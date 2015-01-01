पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ:नहाय-खाय के साथ होगी शुरुआत, महामाया तालाब में व्रती देंगे अर्घ्य

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
  • जिलेभर के तालाब, सरोवर के किनारे सफाई शुरू

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ की शुरुआत इस साल 18 नवंबर से हो रही है। चार दिवसीय महापर्व की शुरुआत नहाय-खाय के साथ शुरू होगी। पहला दिन व्रत रखने महिलाएं स्नान करने के बाद नए वस्त्र धारण करती हैं। शाम को शाकाहारी भोजन कर महापर्व की शुरुआत करेंगी। दिवाली के बाद अब सभी को छठ पर्व का इंतजार है। उत्तर भारत और खासतौर पर बिहार, यूपी और झारखंड में यह त्योहार बहुत उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाता है। शहर के महामाया तालाब में व्रती भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगी। नगर पुरोहित पंकज तिवारी ने बताया कि विश्व प्रसिद्ध सूर्य देव की आराधना तथा संतान के सुखी जीवन की कामना के लिए समर्पित छठ पूजा हर वर्ष का​र्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी तिथि को होती है। इस वर्ष छठ पूजा 20 नवंबर दिन शुक्रवार को है। छठ पूजा का प्रारंभ दो दिन पूर्व चतुर्थी तिथि को नहाय खाय से होता है, फिर पंचमी को लोहंडा और खरना होता है। उसके बाद षष्ठी तिथि को छठ पूजा होती है, जिसमें सूर्य देव को शाम का अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाता है। इसके बाद अगले दिन सप्तमी को सूर्योदय के समय में उगते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते हैं और फिर पारण करके व्रत को पूरा किया जाता है। तिथि के अनुसार, छठ पूजा 4 दिनों की होती है।

अर्घ्य का शुभ मुहूर्त
20 नवंबर

  • शाम को अर्घ्य (5.25 बजे)

21 नवंबर

  • सुबह को अर्घ्य (6.48 बजे)

जानिए इस साल छठ पूजा की तिथियां क्या हैं

18 नवंबर (पहला दिन- नहाय-खाय): छठ पूजा का प्रारंभ कार्तिक शुक्ल चतुर्थी तिथि से होती है। यह छठ पूजा का पहला दिन होता है, इस दिन नहाय खाय होता है। इस वर्ष नहाय-खाय 18 नवंबर दिन बुधवार को है। इस दिन सूर्योदय सुबह 6:46 बजे और सूर्यास्त शाम को 5:26 पर होगा।

19 नवंबर (दूसरा दिन: लोहंडा और खरना) : लोहंडा और खरना छठ पूजा का दूसरा दिन होता है। यह कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि को होता है। इस वर्ष लोहंडा और खरना 19 नवंबर दिन गुरुवार को है। इस दिन सूर्योदय सुबह 6:47 बजे पर होगा और सूर्यास्त शाम को 5:26 पर होगा।

20 नवंबर (तीसरा दिन: छठ पूजा, संध्या अर्घ्य) छठ पूजा का मुख्य दिन कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की षष्ठी तिथि होती है। इस दिन ही छठ पूजा होती है। इस दिन शाम को सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। इस वर्ष छठ पूजा 20 नवंबर को है। इस दिन सूर्याेदय 6:48 बजे पर होगा और सूर्यास्त 5:26 बजे होना है। छठ पूजा के लिए षष्ठी तिथि का प्रारम्भ 19 नवंबर को रात 9:59 बजे से हो रहा है, जो 20 नवंबर को रात 9:29 बजे तक है।
21 नवंबर (चौथा दिन: सूर्योदय अर्घ्य, पारण का दिन): छठ पूजा का अंतिम दिन कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की सप्तमी तिथि होती है। इस दिन सूर्योदय के समय सूर्य देव को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाता है। उसके बाद पारण कर व्रत को पूरा किया जाता है। इस वर्ष छठ पूजा का सूर्योदय अर्घ्य तथा पारण 21 नवंबर को होगा। इस दिन सूर्योदय सुबह 6:49 बजे तथा सूर्यास्त शाम को 5:25 बजे होगा।

छठ महापर्व का क्या है महत्व
छठ महापर्व सूर्य देव को समर्पित है. सूर्य संसार के सभी जीवों को प्रकाश देते हैं। पौराणिक कथाओं के मुताबिक छठ माता (छठी मैया) संतानों की रक्षा करती हैं.। उन्हें लंबी उम्र, आरोग्य प्रदान करती हैं। हिंदू धर्म में षष्ठी देवी को ब्रह्मा की मानस पुत्री माना गया है। उन्हें मां कात्यायनी भी कहा जाता है। उनकी नवरात्रि की षष्ठी तिथि पर पूजा होती है।बिहार, झारखंड, उत्तर प्रदेश में षष्ठी देवी को छठी मैया भी कहते हैं।

