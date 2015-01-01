पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतर्क रहें:बिरसिंगपाली- साजापाली और दुर्गापाली में 15 हाथियों का उत्पात, फसलों को रौंदा

महासमुंद/ बसना ग्रामीण2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हाथियों के दल ने महासमुंद जिले के बंसूलीडीही में डेरा जमा लिया है

एक महीने की शांति के बाद जिले में एक बार फिर से हाथियों की धमक सुनाई दे रही है। 15 हाथियों के दल ने बसना के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के कई गांवों में शुक्रवार को जमकर उत्पात मचाया। दल ने बसना के बिरसिंगपाली-साजापाली और दुर्गापाली और सरायपली के आंवलाचक्का में फसलों को रौंद डाला। वहीं बिरसिंगपाली के एक किसान तोपसिंह पटेल ने अपने 9 एकड़ खेत में धान (गर्मी में लेने वाला) की फसल के लिए थरहा लगाया गया था, जिसे हाथियों ने रात में रौंद दिया। वहीं साजापाली के किसान हीरालाल यादव की बाड़ी में घुसकर केला और नारियल के पेड़ तथा साग-सब्जियों को नुकसान पहुंचाया है। वर्तमान में हाथियों का दल बंसूलीडीही में मौजूद है। हाथियों की एक बार फिर से धमक से अंचल के ग्रामीणों में दहशत का माहौल है। बसना बीट के वन रक्षक के पद पर पदस्थ वीरेंद्र पाठक ने बताया कि सारंगढ के गोमर्डा अभ्यारण से 15 हाथियों का दल बसना के सागरपाली के पास बंसूलीडीही, झूठीकोना, कुसमुर, सुखापाली के पास भ्रमण कर रहा है। शुक्रवार दोपहर 2 बजे तक हाथियों का करेंट लोकेशन बंसूलीडीही था। वन विभाग के कर्मचारी नजर बनाए हुए हैं तथा आस पास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर मुनादी करवा दी गई है।

महामसुंद ब्लाॅक में चार हाथी माैजूद
महासमुंद ब्लाॅक में चार हाथी माैजूद है। वन विभाग से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार इनमें तीन दंतैल शामिल हैं, जिनका लाेकेशन नहीं मिल रहा है। वहीं एक हाथी कम्पार्टमेंट नंबर 12 में विचरण कर रहा है। विभाग की ओर से गुडरुडीह, लहंगर, फुसेराडीह, खिरसाली, बंदाेरा, केशलडीह, सुकुलबाय और नांदबारू गांव में अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।

