आयोजन:संगठन की मजबूती के लिए भाजपा कर रही 3 दिनी कार्यक्रम

महासमुंदएक दिन पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने प्रदेश में तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। पार्टी संगठन की मजबूती और अपने कार्यकर्ताओं के व्यक्तित्व विकास पर जोर दे रही है। इसी के तहत प्रदेश नेतृत्व के निर्देश पर जिला भाजपा गठन की मजबूती एवं संगठन में काम करने वाले कार्यकर्ताओं को संगठन की जानकारी देगी। तीन दिन तक चलने वाला कार्यक्रम प्रदेश कार्यालय भवन में होगा। 6 से 8 नवंबर तक होने चलने वाले कार्यक्रम में संगठन संरचना में हमारी भूमिका, 2014 के बाद भारतीय राजनीति में बदलाव भारतीय जनता पार्टी एवं हमारा दायित्व, राज्य की राजनीतिक पृष्ठभूमि एवं भाजपा की भूमिका पर जानकारी देगी। भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिला अध्यक्ष रूपकुमारी चौधरी एवं जिला महामंत्री प्रदीप चन्द्राकर ने कहा कि संगठन द्वारा निर्धारित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार विषयवार वक्ता शामिल होंगे।
कार्यक्रम की सूची
दिनांक- 6 नवंबर (सुबह 10 बजे)
विषय- भाजपा का इतिहास एवं विकास
वक्ता- शंकर अग्रवाल ,प्रीतम दीवान, प्रलय थीटे
विषय- हमारी कार्यपद्धति एवं संगठन संरचना में हमारी भूमिका
वक्ता- चंद्रहास चंद्राकर, संजय शर्मा, नरेश चंद्राकर
दिनांक-7 नवंबर (सुबह) 10 बजे
विषय- सोशल मीडिया का उपयोग
वक्ता- प्रदीप चंद्राकर, अरुण साहू, पीयूष मिश्रा
विषय- आज के भारत में वैचारिक मुख्यधारा हमारी विचारधारा
वक्ता-चंदूलाल साहू, नरेंद्र चंद्राकर, माधव टाकसाले
विषय-2014 के बाद भारतीय राजनीति में बदलाव भारतीय जनता पार्टी एवं हमारा दायित्व
वक्ता- चुन्नीलाल साहू, परेश बागबाहरा, छतर सिंह नायक
{ विषय- पिछले 6 वर्ष में अंत्योदय के प्रयत्न
वक्ता- सरला कोसरिया, विमल चोपड़ा, संदीप दीवान
दिनांक- 8 नवंबर (सुबह 10 बजे)
विषय- सुरक्षा सामर्थ्य के साथ आत्म निर्भर भारत का संकल्प
वक्ता- रूप कुमारी चौधरी, पूनम चंद्राकर, त्रिलोचन पटेल
विषय- व्यक्तित्व विकास
वक्ता-एतराम साहू, विपिन उपोवेजा, डॉक्टर एनके अग्रवाल
विषय- राज्य की राजनीतिक पृष्ठभूमि एवं भाजपा की भूमिका
वक्ता- रामलाल चौहान, प्रेम शंकर पटेल, मोतीलाल साहू
विषय- हमारा विचार परिवार
वक्ता-घनश्याम सोनी, ओम प्रकाश शर्मा, राकेश चन्द्राकर

