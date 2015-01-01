पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज सूर्यग्रहण, भारत में असर नहीं:16 सितंबर से 23 अप्रैल तक विवाह एवं शुभ कार्यों पर लगा ब्रेक

महासमुंद16 मिनट पहले
14 दिसंबर को पंचग्रही योग में सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग बन रहा है। इस दिन साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण भी है इसके बाद सूर्य अपनी राशि भी बदलेगा। हालांकि ये भारत में नहीं दिखेगा। साल का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण दक्षिण अमेरिका, दक्षिण-पश्चिम अफ्रीका, अटलांटिक, हिन्द और प्रशांत महासागर के कुछ हिस्सों में पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण दिखाई देगा।

ग्रहण पूर्ण सूर्य ग्रहण होगा। लेकिन ये भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इस वजह से इसका प्रभाव नहीं होने से सूतक काल नहीं माना जाएगा। इस साल कुल 6 ग्रहण थे। 4 चंद्र ग्रहण और 2 सूर्य ग्रहण लगे। वहीं 16 दिसंबर से खरमास शुरू होने के साथ ही सभई शुभ काम भी बंद हो जाएंगे। 16 सितंबर से 23 अप्रैल तक विवाह एवं शुभ कार्यों पर ब्रेक लगा रहेगा।

नगर पुरोहित पंकज तिवारी ने बताया कि भारत में इस ग्रहण का सूतक नहीं रहेगा। इस दिन नदी में स्नान करें। किसी गौशाला में धन और घास का दान करें।

चार माह की प्रतीक्षा के बाद बजेगी शहनाई

16 दिसंबर को सूर्य धनुराशि में आने से खरमास आरंभ हो जाएगा, जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। खरमास लगने के कारण शादी विवाह नहीं हो पाएंगे। इसके बाद 17 जनवरी को सांय 5.52 मिनट पर गुरु अस्त हो जाएंगे जो कि 14 फरवरी को रात्रि 11.46 मिनट पर उदय होंगे तथा 8 फरवरी को सायं 6.11 मिनट पर शुक्र अस्त हो जाएंगे।

