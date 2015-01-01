पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस:दूसरे दिन भी सराफा, ऑटोमोबाइल में अच्छी खरीदारी

महासमुंद
  • दो दिन पर्व होेने का व्यापारियों को मिला फायदा, ग्राहकों को आराम से खरीदारी करने का मौका मिला

दूसरे दिन के धनतेरस पर शुक्रवार को भी बाजार गुलजार रहा। शुभ मुहूर्त पर आभूषण, इलेक्टॉनिक्स आइटम, होम एप्लायंसेज से लेकर मिठाई तक की जमकर खरीदी हुई। सुबह से दुकान और आटो शो-रूम खुलते ही बर्तन, वाहन व इलेक्टॉनिक्स आइटम की खरीददारी जोरों पर हुई। धरतेरस पर सराफा बाजार में दिनभर चलह-पहल रही। धनतेरस पर लोगों ने गहनों की खरीददारी की। प्रति ग्राम सोने का भाव 49 हजार रुपए रहा। सोने-चांदी के सिक्के की सबसे अधिक डिमांड रही। यही हाल बर्तन दुकानों का भी रहा। सभी ऑटो शो रूम में 200 से ज्यादा नए वाहन लाेग अपने घर लेकर गए।

बर्तन: बिके 5 करोड़ के बर्तन: धनतेरस पर शहर के बर्तन दुकानों के जमकर खरीदी हुई। बाजार में बर्तन जाली, कांस की थाली, गिलास दहेज में देने के लिए हंडा और परात जैसे बर्तनों की लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की।

सराफा: जिले में दूसरे दिन 14 करोड़ का हुआ कारोबार
दूसरे दिन सराफा कारोबार में जमकर चांदी रही। सोने-चांदी के आभूषणों की जमकर खरीदारी हुई। सुमित ज्वेलर्स के संचालक शैलेन्द्र कोठारी ने बताया कि धनतेरस पर जिले में करीब 14 से 15 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ।

आॅटोमोबाइल: 400 से ज्यादा बाइक की बिक्री
शहर के होंडा शो रूम के संचालक जसबीर सिंह ने बताया कि दो दिन धनतेरस होने के कारण ग्राहकी दोनों दिन रही। ऑटोमोबाइल का कारोबार उम्मीद से बेहतर रहा। 400 से अधिक बाइकें बिकी।

