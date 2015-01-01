पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आस्था का पर्व:नहाय खाय के साथ आज से छठ पर्व शुरू प्रशासन ने दिए सावधानी बरतने के निर्देश

महासमुंद13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयोजन समिति को करनी होगी सैनिटाइजर और हैंड वाश की व्यवस्था

नहाय खाय के साथ लोक व आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा शुरू आज से शुरू हो रहा है। पहले दिन व्रती महिलाएं स्नान कर नए वस्त्र धारण किए और शाम को शाकाहारी भोजन कर महापर्व की शुरुआत करेंगी। यह त्योहार उत्तर भारत और खास तौर पर बिहार, यूपी और झारखंड में उत्साह के साथ मनाया जाता है। नहाय-खाय से लेकर उगते हुए भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने तक चलने वाले इस पर्व का अपना एक ऐतिहासिक महत्व है। बता दें कि इस क्षेत्र के लोग महासमुंद शहर में भी है। इसलिए हर साल की भांति इस साल भी महिलाएं अपने संतानों की लंबी आयु के लिए छठ का व्रत रखेंगी। स्थानीय महामाया तालाब में बड़े उत्साह के साथ यह पर्व मनाया जाता है। इस बार व्रती महिलाओं को सुरक्षा और सावधानी के साथ पर्व मनाना है। क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बना हुआ है। इधर, पर्व को लेकर कलेक्टर ने दिशा निर्देश भी जारी कर दिया है। इस बार पूजा स्थल पर अनावश्यक भीड़ नहीं रहेगी। यहां सैनिटाइजर व हैंडवॉश की व्यवस्था समिति को करना आवश्यक है। बच्चे व बुजुर्गों को पूजा स्थल पर जाने के लिए प्रशासन ने रोक लगा दी है। वहीं गहरे पानी में भी व्रती महिलाएं इस बार नहीं जा पाएंगी ।
कल लोहंडा और खरना : कल यानी दूसरे दिन गुरुवार कार्तिक शुक्ल पंचमी को व्रतधारी दिनभर का उपवास रखने के बाद शाम को भोजन करेंगे। इसे ‘खरना’ कहा जाता है। खरना का प्रसाद लेने के लिए आस-पास के सभी लोगों को निमंत्रित किया जाता है। प्रसाद के रूप में गन्ने के रस में बने हुए चावल की खीर के साथ दूध, चावल का पिट्ठा और घी लगी रोटी बनाई जाती है। इसमें नमक या चीनी का उपयोग नहीं किया जाता है।

पर्व को लेकर प्रशासन ने दिए हैं ये निर्देश
पूजा स्थलों पर केवल व्रती महिलाएं शामिल होंगी, अनावश्यक भीड़ नहीं रहेगी।
पूजा स्थल पर सोशल डिस्टेंस, मापदण्डों का पालन व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था अनिवार्य रूप से करना है।
किसी प्रकार का जुलूस, सभा, रैली व सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे।
पूजा स्थल पर पान, गुटखा पर प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।
छठ पूजा में सुबह 6 से 8 बजे तक ही पटाखे वह भी ग्रीन पटाखे ही फोड़ेंगे।
मेला, बाजार, व दुकान पूजा स्थल पर नहीं लगेगा।
ध्वनि विस्तारक यंत्रों के उपयोग नहीं करना है।
बुजुर्ग व बच्चों को पूजा स्थलों पर अनुमति नहीं होगी।
तालाब, नदी के गहरे पानी में जाकर व्रती महिलाएं नहीं करेंगी पूजा।
आयोजनकर्ता व आयोजक को कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के प्रसार का रोकने लिए जारी दिशा निर्देश का पालन करना होगा।

तीसरे दिन संध्या का अर्घ्य
तीसरे दिन कार्तिक शुक्ल षष्ठी को दिन में छठ का प्रसाद बनाया जाता है। शाम को पूरी तैयारी और व्यवस्था कर बांस की टोकरी में अर्घ्य का सूप सजाया जाएगा और व्रती के साथ परिवार तथा पड़ोस के सारे लोग अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने महामाया तालाब के घाट पहुचेंगे। सभी छठव्रती एक नियत तालाब किनारे इकट्ठा होकर सामूहिक रूप से अर्घ्य देंगे। सूर्य को जल और दूध का अर्घ्य देंगे।
चौथे दिन ऊषा का अर्घ्य
चौथे दिन कार्तिक शुक्ल सप्तमी की सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाता है। व्रती वहीं पुनः इकट्ठा होते हैं जहां उन्होंने पूर्व संध्या को अर्घ्य दिया था। फिर पिछले शाम की प्रक्रिया की पुनरावृत्ति होती है। व्रती तथा श्रद्धालु घर वापस आएंगे, व्रती घर वापस आकर पीपल के पेड़ जिसको ब्रह्म बाबा कहते हैं वहां जाकर पूजा करेंगे। पूजा के पश्चात् व्रती कच्चे दूध का शरबत पीकर तथा थोड़ा प्रसाद खाकर व्रत पूर्ण करते हैं जिसे पारण या परना कहते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें